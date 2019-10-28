 Brazil supreme court ruling could free Lula | News | DW | 08.11.2019

News

Brazil supreme court ruling could free Lula

In 2016 Brazil's Supreme Court ruled that defendants who failed a first appeal could be imprisoned. Now judges have overturned this, with potentially far-reaching consequences for Brazilian politics.

Brasilian protesters hold up signs with Lula written on them

Brazil's top court delivered a ruling Thursday that could lead to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva being released from jail along with nearly 5,000 other prisoners.

The Supreme Court decided in a 6-5 vote that a person can only be imprisoned once all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted.

The Brazilian Bar Association argued that the mandatory prison rule violated the constitution by not respecting the presumption of innocence throughout the appeals process.

The judgement looks set to benefit Lula, as the former president is known, and others top politicians and business leaders who were caught up in the extensive "Car Wash" corruption investigation and who are still appealing.

 Setting a new precedent

The ruling set a new precedent for Brazil's top court, which in February 2016 accepted that defendants whose convictions are upheld may be jailed even if their other appeals are pending.

Lula's lawyers said they would seek his immediate release by the lower court that convicted him.

Read more: Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show

Watch video 01:52

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence

However, prosecutors from the Car Wash investigation said the ruling "goes against the sentiment of repudiating impunity and the fight against corruption" and would make their job more difficult.

Da Silva was jailed in April 2018 for corruption and money laundering. He has denied any wrongdoing, accusing prosecutors of political persecution and of preventing him from returning to office.

He governed Brazil as leader of the leftist Workers Party from 2003-2010.

Watch video 02:51

Lula quits race, but will voters support his successor?

Read more: Brazil's top court prevents investigation into US journalist Glenn Greenwald

kmm/rt (Reuters/AP)

Brazil's top court prevents investigation into US journalist Glenn Greenwald

Brazil's top court has blocked the Bolsonaro government from investigating US journalist Glenn Greenwald. In the last two months, Greenwald has published a series of damning articles about Brazil's justice minister. (10.08.2019)  

Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show

The Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the justice minister and several prosecutors. In messages, Sergio Moro, in his previous role as a judge, appears to conspire against former President Lula. (11.06.2019)  

Brazil's top court rejects Lula release request

Brazil's Supreme Court has turned down a request to free jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following allegations the judge who convicted him was biased. Lula's lawyers say he was denied a fair trial. (26.06.2019)  

Brazil's anti-graft operation Lava Jato in hot water

Investigative platform The Intercept has revealed that the much-lauded anti-corruption campaign has been less impartial than it should be. It may have even thwarted ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's candidacy. (24.07.2019)  

Opinion: Brazilians were simply fed up

Brazil's ailing economy and rampant crime and corruption may have contributed to some voters' decision to cast their ballots for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Hildegard Stausberg writes in this guest commentary. (31.10.2018)  

Brazilian court absolves Lula of Car Wash obstruction count, six cases pending

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been found not guilty of obstruction of justice. The former president's defense team lauded the judge's "impartiality" while continuing to criticize the zeal of another Brazilian magistrate. (13.07.2018)  

Lula quits race, but will voters support his successor?  

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence  

