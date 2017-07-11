Brazil: Soccer team players injured in explosion on bus

At least three players of the Brazilian soccer club Bahia were injured when a homemade explosive detonated on board the team's bus, the club said on Thursday.

The team was on its way to a match with Sampaio Correia as part of regional championship, Copa do Nordeste, when the bomb went off.

What happened in the explosion?

The club posted photos of bloodied bus seats and damaged windows on Twitter.

Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes has been hospitalized due to facial injuries from shattered glass, a tweet from the club said.

Left-back Matheus Bahia and forward Marcelo Cirino were also hurt in the explosion.

A car that was next to the team's bus was also damaged in the explosion.

Bahia did not give any further details on the explosive and did not comment on who could have planted or thrown the device.

Police have initiated a probe into the explosion which took place in the club's hometown of Salvador.

Players who were unhurt went ahead with the match after the incident.

"The squad, with dignity and professionalism, are going to take the field to honor the Bahia colors," their coach Guto Ferreira said.

dvv/rt (AP, Reuters)