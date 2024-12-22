Brazil: Small plane crashes into shops in Gramado

Initial reports suggest all people on board were killed in the crash.

A small plane crashed into shops in the center of Gramado, a tourist town in southern Brazil, on Sunday.

The plane had 10 people on board.

Civil defense officials reported that there were no survivors.

"Unfortunately, initial reports indicate that the aircraft's occupants did not survive," Governor Eduardo Leite said in a post on social media platform X.

The plane reportedly struck a building's chimney, hit the second floor of a house, and then crashed into a furniture store, authorities said. Debris also reached a nearby inn.

Unverified footage shared by local news outlets shows debris burning in the street.

According to the fire brigade the aircraft took off from Canela's regional airport, near Gramado, and was headed to Florianopolis, another popular tourist destination during the Christmas period.

This is a developing story, more to follow, please refresh your browser.