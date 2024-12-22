Brazil: Small plane crashes into shops in Gramado

Initial reports suggest all people on board were killed in the crash.

A small plane crashed into shops in the center of Gramado, a tourist town in southern Brazil, on Sunday.

"There are nine deaths confirmed by the civil defense, and there are no survivors of the plane," Cleber dos Santos Lima, director of the Interior Police Department of the Rio Grande do Sul state civil police, said. Civil defense earlier said there were 10 people onboard.

"Unfortunately, initial reports indicate that the aircraft's occupants did not survive," Governor Eduardo Leite said in a post on social media platform X.

What we know so far

The plane reportedly struck a building's chimney, hit the second floor of a house, and then crashed into a furniture store, authorities said. Debris also reached a nearby inn.

Unverified footage shared by local news outlets shows debris burning in the street.

According to the fire brigade, the aircraft took off from Canela's regional airport near Gramado and was headed to Florianopolis, another popular tourist destination during Christmas.

Gramado is a highly popular destination in southern Brazil, recognized for its German-inspired architecture and mountainous scenery.

