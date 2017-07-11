Brazil: Several killed after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro

At least 18 people have died after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods in a hilly town in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said on late Tuesday evening.

The Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said more than 180 firefighters were already at Petropolis, searching for survivors in the region.

The picturesque town, now badly damaged from heavy rains, is just 68 kilometers (42 miles) north of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that he asked his ministers to deliver immediate support to those affected.

"May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote. Bolsonaro is currently in Russia on a trip he planned before the Ukraine crisis arose.

What else do we know?

Rio de Janeiro's fire department said the area had received nearly 29 centimeters (just over 10 inches) of rain within three hours during the day.

That's as much rain the region received in the last 30 days combined, officials said.

Petropolis' city hall issued a statement, saying heavy rains had left a "higher number of incidents and victims" and that rescue efforts were underway.

Social media footage show cars and houses being washed by landslides, and flood water inundating the town of Petropolis and neighboring districts.

Hundreds of people had died in Petropolis because of heavy rains and floods in 2011.

rm/jsi (AP, AFP)