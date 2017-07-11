Brazil: Senate calls for Bolsonaro to be charged over COVID response

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A Senate committee report has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on 10 charges related to government's handling of the pandemic.
A Brazilian Senate Committee has recommended 10 pandemic related charges against President Jair Bolsonaro
A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face charges for the way in which he handled government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nearly 1,200 page report is the culmination of 6 months of investigative work and calls for Bolsonaro to be indicted on 10 charges including crimes against humanity.
A vote on the report's recommendations will be held by the Senate on October 26. Additions may still be submitted up until that time.
More to follow...
wd/kb (AP, Reuters)