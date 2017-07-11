Brazil: Senate calls for Bolsonaro to be charged over COVID response

A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face charges for the way in which he handled government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nearly 1,200 page report is the culmination of 6 months of investigative work and calls for Bolsonaro to be indicted on 10 charges including crimes against humanity.

A vote on the report's recommendations will be held by the Senate on October 26. Additions may still be submitted up until that time.

