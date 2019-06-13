Brazil sees spike in same-sex marriage ahead of Bolsonaro presidency

Brazil's latest government statistics have revealed a sharp increase in same-sex couples marrying ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro assuming office. The far-right leader had called himself a "proud homophobe."
The number of same-sex marriages soared 61.7% between 2017 and 2018, according to data released this week by IBGE, Brazil's government statistics agency.
While the survey data indicated a 1.6% drop in the country's total number of civil marriages, same-sex marriages jumped from 5,887 to 9,520 during that time period.
Same-sex female marriages represented 58.4% of those unions. The largest increase was observed in Brazil's Northeast Region (85.2%) and the Central-West Region (42.5%).
President Jair Bolsonaro, who once called himself a "proud homophobe," took office on January 1, 2019. One-fifth of the 9,520 marriages took place in December 2018.
LGBT+ advocates say the newly released data reveal citizens' fears that Bolsonaro would violate their rights.
Read more: Linn da Quebrada leads trans-black resistance in Bolsonaro's Brazil
LGBT+ community fears legal limitations
In 2013, Brazil's National Council of Justice legalized same-sex marriage. However, rights advocates said Bolsonaro's election accelerated LGBT+ couples to tie the knot, in fear he might pass legislation to restrict their right to wed.
The right to marry also allows same-sex couples in Brazil to share health care benefits and inheritances.
"The LGBT community knows its rights, and this conservative wave led to a reaction, to reaffirm this right and defend it," Claudio Nascimento from Brazil's LGBTI National Alliance, a nonprofit group, told Reuters news agency.
Far-right President and former military officer Bolsonaro said in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview that he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son," adding that he would "prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man."
In May 2002, Bolsonaro said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."
Same-sex marriage is currently legal in 27 countries. Austria, Ecuador and Taiwan recognized the legal right for gay couples to wed this year.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.
Jair Bolsonaro says Emmanuel Macron's offer to help Brazil fight the Amazon forest fires makes him look like a colonial ruler. The Brazilian president's outrageousness is hard to top, writes Astrid Prange de Oliveira. (27.08.2019)
Jean Wyllys told a Brazilian paper that he had left the country and would not be returning to start his third term. The advocate for LGBT rights described the atmosphere under new President Jair Bolsonaro as "unsafe." (24.01.2019)
Dubbed the "Crazy Black Queen of the favelas," Brazilian trans-black singer and performer Linn da Quebrada is back in Berlin for a series of shows and talks at a time when her community has come under increasing attack. (29.01.2019)