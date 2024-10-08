Brazil says Musk's X could resume services in country

The Supreme Court lifted a ban after Musk's platform started complying with court rulings. X was blocked in one of its biggest markets, over a row between Brazilian authorities and Musk over misinformation.

Brazil's Supreme Court has allowed social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to resume operating in the country, after a suspension that lasted over a month triggered by a row with its owner Elon Musk.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave the platform the green light to resume its services. This came after X changed course and began complying with court rulings which Musk had earlier said he would not meet.

"I authorize the immediate return of the activities" of the social platform, de Moraes said in his ruling.

X has settled millions of dollars in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.

How did X react?

The social media giant said it is "proud" to return to Brazil.

"Giving tens of millions of Brazilians access to our indispensable platform was paramount throughout this entire process," X’s Global Government Affairs account posted, while adding that the company "will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law."

The platform has between 20 and 40 million users in the country, according to estimates.

What were the Supreme Court's orders?

In August, Justice de Moraes ordered the suspension of X until it adhered to the Supreme Courts' rulings.

They include not only the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil but also the payment of fines amounting to 18.35 million reals (roughly $3.28 million, €3 million).

Assets of X and Musk's satellite internet operator Starlink, which has been operating in Brazil since 2022, were frozen by de Moraes to ensure payment of fines imposed on the social network for flouting court orders.

While Musk initially indicated X would not comply with the order, the company announced in late September that attorney Rachel Conceicao had been appointed as their lawyer.

Brazilian law requires all internet companies to have a legal representative in the country. This ensures someone can be notified of legal decisions and is qualified to take any requisite action.

The growing rift between Brazilian authorities and Musk was triggered by X's non-compliance with court orders demanding it take action against the spread of hate speech. Musk had denounced such orders as censorship.

