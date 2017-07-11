Brazil: Rio postpones Carnival over coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade will not take place in February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

"We came to the conclusion that the event had to be postponed," said Jorge Castanheira, the president of the group that organizes the annual parades, the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA).

"We just can't do it in February. The samba schools won't have the time or financial and organizational resources to be ready," he said.

Brazil currently has the second-highest coronavirus death rate in the world.

Rio's Carnival, the world's biggest, attracts millions of tourists from around Brazil and the world to the beachside city each year. Rio's elite samba schools, which usually spend the entire year preparing their parades, had said in July that it would be difficult to organize next February's event if they weren't able to practice together by September.

Rio's City Hall has yet to announce a decision about the street parties that also take place across the city.

More to come...

