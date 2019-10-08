Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill

Brazil's navy is hoping to intercept the heavy crude before it reaches a marine nature preserve. The country's state-run oil firm Petrobras has said the oil came from Venezuela.
Brazilian ships have been deployed to stop a mysterious oil spill from spreading to the Abrolhos Marine National Park, authorities said on Tuesday. The park, located off the coast of Bahia state, is one of the largest coral reef systems in the country.
The announcement comes as Brazil still grapples with a large oil spill, of unknown origin, that has been washing up on its coastline for over a month.
Some 254 beaches, mangroves and estuaries in nine states have been affected by the oil spill since then.
The oil has been identified as heavy crude, so dense that it can float below the surface of the water, which can make it difficult to detect and to contain its spread.
Brazil's federal environmental agency Ibama, state governments and the navy have all been involved in the cleanup efforts.
Read more: Mysterious crates washing up on Brazil's oil-stained beaches
In a press conference, navy Admiral Leonardo Puntel said three ships were ready and at the reef. Two more ships were on the way and a helicopter will assist by conducting flyovers.
The team hopes to spot and retrieve any heavy crude before it can reach the protected area.
The government also announced on Tuesday that it would move to prohibit fishing in the affected areas during the months of November and December. Lobster and shrimp fishing will have to be halted, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fishery said, given "major pollution from chemical, physical and biological agents.”
The mysterious origin of the spill is under investigation, but Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said it likely came from Venezuela.
Petrobras' chief executive said on Tuesday that the spill could be the worst environmental "attack" in Brazil's history.
Venezuela's government has denied any involvement in the environmental disaster.
Read more: The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils
Government response criticized
As of October 21, some 600 tonnes of the oil has been recovered during cleanup efforts, as authorities also work to rehabilitate birds and sea turtles coated in the thick crude.
But a chorus of prosecutors, environmental experts and some politicians has criticized the government's response to the spill, saying it has been too slow and the efforts insufficient.
Prominent Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre told AP that the government's elimination of several institutions that deal with disasters like the oil spill have contributed to the poor response.
"When the first of this oil reaches the beaches of northeast Brazil in early September, there is no committee: these people which were organized and could immediately have taken action at federal level, state level, private-sector level." Nobre said.
"No organization. It was a total mess," he added.
jcg/stb (AP, EFE)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested a criminal element to the mystery oil slicks polluting Brazil's northeast coast. About 100 oil spills have been detected along the nation's beaches since early September. (08.10.2019)
Nearly one hundred oil spills have been detected along Brazil's northeast coast since early September. Brazil's environment agency said an analysis of the crude showed it was not produced by the country. (27.09.2019)
Brazil has traditionally protected its national oil champion, Petrobras, from international competition. But that has changed with embattled President Michel Temer trying to lure in foreign investment. (27.10.2017)
Oil spills have been plaguing Brazil's northern coastline for weeks. But before that, another mystery had been puzzling local scientists: shipping crates, thought to be from a German vessel that sank in 1944. (19.10.2019)