Brazil's former leader, Jair Bolsonaro, is formally charged with attempting a coup to stay in office after losing the 2022 election.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro knew and agreed to a plan to poison his successor and current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as part of an attempted coup, Brazil's Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet said Tuesday.

He formally charged Bolsonaro for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat.

