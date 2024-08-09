Brazil: Plane crashes with 62 on board in Sao Paulo state

Airline Voepass posted on Instagram that there were 58 passengers and four crew on board. President Lula da Silva suggested there were no survivors.

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday. All of those on board are presumed dead, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and local officials.

What we know so far

Local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo while TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage.

The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident happened or the current situation of the people on board," VoePass said on Instagram.

However, shortly after, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva suggested there were no survivors among the 58 passengers and four crew and local authorities said the same.

"Firefighters are already at the scene of the crash of flight 2283, which occurred in the early afternoon in Vinhedo. My solidarity to all victims and those affected by this tragedy," Governor of the State of São Paulo Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Lula calls for minute's silence, 'seems that everyone has died'

At an event in southern Brazil, President Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

Lula said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

"A plane has just crashed in the town of Vinhedo, in Sao Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members and it seems that everyone has died," said Lula da Silva, who was speaking in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

"Firefighters are already at the scene of the crash of flight 2283, which occurred in the early afternoon in Vinhedo. My solidarity to all victims and those affected by this tragedy," Governor of the State of São Paulo Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas posted on X, formerly Twitter.

jsi/rmt (AP, Reuters, AFP, Lusa, dpa)