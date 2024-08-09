Brazil: Plane crashes with 62 on board in Sao Paulo state

A plane has crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo, in southern Brazil. Airline Voepass posted on Instagram that there were 58 passengers and four crew on board.

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday, local media reported.

What we know so far?

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo.

TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of what seemed to be an apparent plane fuselage.

The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.

Lula calls for minute's silence, 'seems that everyone has died'

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

Lula said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

"A plane has just crashed in the town of Vinhedo, in Sao Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members and it seems that everyone has died," said Lula da Silva, who was speaking in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

jsi/rmt (AP, Reuters, AFP, Lusa)