Brazil plane crashes in Sao Paulo state

A plane with a capacity to transport some 68 people crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday, local media reported.

No information has yet been provided on how many people were on board.

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo.

TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of what seemed to be an apparent plane fuselage.

More to follow...

