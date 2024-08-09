Brazil plane crashes in Sao Paulo state

A plane with the capacity to transport more than 60 people has crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo, in southern Brazil.

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday, local media reported.

The fate of those on board is not yet known.

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo.

TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of what seemed to be an apparent plane fuselage.

The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.

