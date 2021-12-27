 Brazil: Pandemic Ups School Dropout Rates | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 28.09.2022

Global 3000

Brazil: Pandemic Ups School Dropout Rates

After prolonged school closures during the pandemic, classrooms have reopened in Brazil. But hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers haven't returned to school.

DW Global 3000 | Brasilien Schulabbrecher durch Corona-Pandemie

Teacher Carlos Eduaro Assunção tries to track down students who've dropped out. 

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Global 3000 | Südafrika Stromabschaltungen wegen maroder Kraftwerke

South Africa: The load shedding crisis

South Africa is struggling to cope with long periods of load shedding - planned power cuts designed to prevent the entire grid from collapsing. The crisis has been exacerbated by corruption and the country's aging power infrastructure. 

 

Stills aus MADE in Germany

Going green: Can steel production go eco?

It's a wonder material we use every day – and single-handedly responsible for more than 7% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. But solutions to clean up the steel industry are still in the early stages. How can we make steel green?

 

DW Global 3000 | Kolumbien Ein neues Heim für ausgesetzte Hunde

Colombia: Abandoned dogs find new homes

In Colombia, rumors about man’s best friend infecting people with the coronavirus spread like wildfire. As a result, thousands of dogs were abandoned during the lockdown. Some of the strays have now found new homes.

 

 

Kolkata Schools opened after Corona. After a long gap schools in Kolkata and West Bengal opened in Tuesday with some restrictions. Schools have to maintain strict corona guidelines. Photos taken by: Satyajit Shaw, DW-Kolkata cameraperson. Date: 16.11.2021

COVID in India: School closures, digital divide affect millions 27.12.2021

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns have disrupted the education of millions of students in India, forcing many of them to drop out of school.

Uganda ends world's longest COVID school closures

Uganda ends world's longest COVID school closures 10.01.2022

Some 15 million students could go back to the classroom for the first time since March 2020, amidst fears that irreparable damage has been done to their education.

Children attend class at a community learning center (3), organized by Lakshyam Center, NGO, at a slum in New Delhi Description: January 2022, New Delhi, India Copyright: Roshni Majumdar

India: Coronavirus school closures remove safety net for poor children 28.01.2022

Thousands of street children have been forced to go back to begging and working odd jobs as schools have been closed and poor families are forced to make ends meet.

