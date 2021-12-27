Brazil: Pandemic Ups School Dropout Rates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After prolonged school closures during the pandemic, classrooms have reopened in Brazil. But hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers haven't returned to school.
Teacher Carlos Eduaro Assunção tries to track down students who've dropped out.
Also on Global 3000:
South Africa: The load shedding crisis
South Africa is struggling to cope with long periods of load shedding - planned power cuts designed to prevent the entire grid from collapsing. The crisis has been exacerbated by corruption and the country's aging power infrastructure.
Going green: Can steel production go eco?
It's a wonder material we use every day – and single-handedly responsible for more than 7% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. But solutions to clean up the steel industry are still in the early stages. How can we make steel green?
Colombia: Abandoned dogs find new homes
In Colombia, rumors about man’s best friend infecting people with the coronavirus spread like wildfire. As a result, thousands of dogs were abandoned during the lockdown. Some of the strays have now found new homes.