Brazil judge sentences ex-cops over Marielle Franco killing

Two former cops convicted of murdering the Rio de Janeiro councilwoman in 2018 were sentenced to 78 and 59 years in jail respectively. Franco, a gay Black woman, was an icon of the Brazilian left.

A Brazilian judge on Thursday handed lengthy jail terms to two former cops over the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco.

The two were sentenced to 78 and 59 years in prison respectively.

The trial of Ronnie Lessa and Elcio Queiroz lasted two days.

The two former military police officers had confessed to the killing of the iconic Black activist and her driver in a drive-by shooting on March 14, 2018.

Jurors found that Lessa, who was handed the 78-year-and-nine-month-sentence, was the one who fired the gun, while Queiroz was driving.

The pair were arrested in 2019.

rt/wd (AP, AFP)