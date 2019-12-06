Brazil: Judge rules Netflix must pull 'gay Jesus' parody

Amid public outrage, a judge in Brazil has ordered the streaming platform to temporarily pull a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ as gay. The company behind the Brazilian film was targeted in an attack on Christmas Eve.
A Brazilian judge has ordered Netflix to temporarily withdraw a controversial Brazilian comedy that depicts Jesus Christ in a gay relationship.
The decision, made public on Wednesday, came after a petition asking for the comedic Christmas special "The First Temptation of Christ" to be pulled from the streaming platform received thousands of signatures.
The film, which depicts Christ coming home for this 30th birthday and implies that he is gay, drew the ire of conservative politicians, the Catholic church, and Catholics as well as protestants in Brazil following its December 3 release.
On Christmas Eve, a group of masked men attacked the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, the company that produced the film, with molotov cocktails. No one was injured.
Three men later claimed responsibility for the attack in a video posted online.
A ruling overturned
Judge Benedicto Abicair ordered a suspension of the film until courts have time to consider the case brought against it by the Don Bosco Center for Faith and Culture, a Catholic organization. The group argues that the movie hurts the "honor of millions of Catholics."
The judge's ruling, which only applies to Brazil, contradicts an earlier decision against censoring the film and is valid until another court overturns the judgement.
Abicair said the decision "is beneficial not only to the Christian community, but to Brazilian society, which is mostly Christian."
Netflix and Porta dos Fundos, an award-winning film company, have both declined to comment on the legal decision. The creators had argued the film is a legitimate form of freedom of expression.
The ruling comes against a backdrop of what some groups are calling a "cultural war," led by far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, against art projects that challenge "Christian values."
