Brazil: Judge annuls convictions against Lula da Silva

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge annulled corruption rulings against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, restoring the politician's right to run for elections.

But the prosecutor general's office is set to appeal the annulment, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The leftist leader's party also said it was too early to celebrate as they wait to follow the legal procedure, according to the Brazilian news outlet Folha.

Known as Lula, the former president was convicted in 2018 and released a year later. He could not run for office with his criminal record.

What are the charges against Lula?

Lula was charged with corruption and money laundering.

In 2014, a team of investigators, dubbed "Operation Car Wash," was investigating the involvement of prominent politicians in corruption. Their findings brought down Lula.

He was convicted in 2017 with accepting bribery, in the form of a seaside apartment, by a construction company.

The former president has repeatedly denied corruption allegations, accusing prosecutors of preventing him from returning to office.

Lula was the leader of the leftist Worker’s Party in Brazil. He has remained a popular figure on the left, even when he was in prison.

More to come...