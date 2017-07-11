 Brazil: Judge annuls convictions against Lula da Silva | News | DW | 08.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil: Judge annuls convictions against Lula da Silva

A Brazilian court has cleared criminal convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, allowing the leftist leader to run for president again next year.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula served as president from 2003 to 2010

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge annulled corruption rulings against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, restoring the politician's right to run for elections. 

But the prosecutor general's office is set to appeal the annulment, a spokesperson told Reuters. 

Known as Lula, the former president was convicted in 2018 and released a year later. He could not run for office with his criminal record. 

He was charged with corruption and money laundering.

In 2014, a team of investigators, dubbed "Operation Car Wash," was investigating the involvement of prominent politicians in corruption. Their findings brought down Lula. 

The former president has repeatedly denied corruption allegations, accusing prosecutors of preventing him from returning to office.

Lula was the leader of the leftist Worker’s Party in Brazil. He has remained a popular figure on the left, even when he was in prison 

More to come...

Advertisement