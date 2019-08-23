Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday promised to send in troops to fight wildfires in the country's Amazon region, blaming unusually dry weather for this year's spike in outbreaks.

Bolsonaro said the government was very aware of the situation and will fight "environmental crime" the same way it combats other types of crime, amid accusations that he had turned a blind eye to illegal deforestation by farmers and land grabbers in the region.

The military will "act strongly" to control the blazes, the president promised, as he signed the decree that states the armed forces will collaborate with public security and environmental protection agencies.

"The protection of the forest is our duty," he said. "We are aware of that and will act to combat deforestation and criminal activities that put people at risk in the Amazon."

The 38th president of Brazil also highlighted what he believed to be fake news during his television address to the nation. He said the spread of "false information" regarding the situation in the Amazon "does not help to solve it."

World leaders react

Bolsonaro's reaction came as international criticism mounted over his failure to protect the Amazon, nicknamed "the lungs of the planet." The 64-year-old has previously described rainforest protections as an obstacle to Brazil's economic development.

On the eve of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, world leaders agreed that the environmental crisis must take precedence on the agenda, with Bolsonaro's governance coming under increasing scrutiny.

Germany, France and Ireland on Friday threatened to tear up a European Union trade deal with the South American Mercosur group of countries because of Brazil's policies in regards to the Amazon.

The Irish leader, Leo Varadkar, described Bolsonaro's attempt earlier this week to blame the fires on environmental groups — without evidence — as "Orwellian."

However, the Brazilian head of state retorted that the blazes in northern Brazil should not be a "pretext" for international sanctions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his country was on standby to help, should Brazil require it. Trump tweeted after speaking with his Brazilian counterpart: "If the United States can help with the Amazon rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist."

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat Brazil's burning Four times the number of forest fires have burned so far this year in the Amazon compared to the whole of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says. Ranchers and loggers are responsible for setting most of them as part of efforts to clear land for cattle. Environmental groups say land deforestation has increased dramatically since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat Stark satellite view Satellite images show the true scale of the deforestation over large swathes of difficult-to-reach tropical rainforest. Bolsonaro is facing intense international pressure to tackle the fires. The Brazilian president has blamed indigenous tribes, small-scale farmers and even global NGOs — without evidence. On Friday, he said he was considering deploying the army to help put out the fires.

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat Dry season fans flames Brazil's dry season is helping the blazes spread more quickly. In the country's Amazonas state, heat from forest fires has been above average every day throughout August. To step up the pressure on Brazil, Norway and Germany have halted donations to Brazil’s Amazon support fund. France has even mooted the idea of blocking an EU trade deal with South American nations.

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat Chemical deforestation Brazil isn't the only country involved in deforestation. Peru, with the second-largest expanse of Amazonian forest, is also seeing a growing problem. Illegal gold miners have been accused of causing irreversible environmental damage to more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles) of forest and river basins through the liberal use of fertilizers.

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat Other neighbors affected Brazil's other neighbors Bolivia and Paraguay have also struggled to contain forest fires. About 7,500 square kilometers (2,900 square miles) of land has been affected in Bolivia. The country has even deployed a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker carrying 76,000 liters (20,000 gallons) of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat Lungs are burning As well as political pressure, the sheer scale of the wildfires has sparked public protests against Brazilian interests around the world, including the country's embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Amazon is billed as the "the lungs of the planet," as the rainforest produces about a fifth of the total oxgyen needed for life on earth. Author: Nik Martin



Outrage from indigenous leader

World leaders were not alone in reacting to Bolsonaro's approach to the wildfires. Indigenous chief Raoni Metuktire, a leading campaigner against deforestation in the Amazon and chief of the Kayapo people, condemned the Brazilian president.

"He wants to finish with the forest, with us. It's really terrible what he does," Raoni told AFP by telephone from Germany, accusing Bolsonaro of emboldening farmers, loggers and miners. "We have to get him out soon."

Raoni Metuktire, has long been outspoken on environmental issues and sustainable development

jsi/se (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.