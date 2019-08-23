 Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires | News | DW | 23.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday promised to send in troops to fight wildfires in the country's Amazon region.

The army was also ordered to prevent "environmental crimes," Brazilian daily newspaper O Globo reported.

The president ordered lawmakers to take measures to "survey and combat fire outbreaks" in the world's largest rainforest, according to O Globo.

The objective of the move was the "preservation and defense of the Amazon forest, our national heritage," the order said.

World leaders react

Bolsonaro's instructions came as international criticism mounted  of his failure to protect the rainforest, nicknamed "the lungs of the planet."

On the eve of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, world leaders agreed that the environmental crisis must take precedence on the agenda, with Bolsonaro's governance coming under scrutiny.

  • Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest (picture-alliance/Photoshot/D, Sanoaui)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Brazil's burning

    Four times the number of forest fires have burned so far this year in the Amazon compared to the whole of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says. Ranchers and loggers are responsible for setting most of them as part of efforts to clear land for cattle. Environmental groups say land deforestation has increased dramatically since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

  • A satellite image shows smoke billowing from forest fires in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Planet Labs Inc.)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Stark satellite view

    Satellite images show the true scale of the deforestation over large swathes of difficult-to-reach tropical rainforest. Bolsonaro is facing intense international pressure to tackle the fires. The Brazilian president has blamed indigenous tribes, small-scale farmers and even global NGOs — without evidence. On Friday, he said he was considering deploying the army to help put out the fires.

  • A firefighter tackles a forest fire in the Amazon (Reuters/A. Machado)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Dry season fans flames

    Brazil's dry season is helping the blazes spread more quickly. In the country's Amazonas state, heat from forest fires has been above average every day throughout August. To step up the pressure on Brazil, Norway and Germany have halted donations to Brazil’s Amazon support fund. France has even mooted the idea of blocking an EU trade deal with South American nations.

  • Dried out areas of the Amazon in Peru (AFP/C. Bouroncle)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Chemical deforestation

    Brazil isn't the only country involved in deforestation. Peru, with the second-largest expanse of Amazonian forest, is also seeing a growing problem. Illegal gold miners have been accused of causing irreversible environmental damage to more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles) of forest and river basins through the liberal use of fertilizers.

  • Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Other neighbors affected

    Brazil's other neighbors Bolivia and Paraguay have also struggled to contain forest fires. About 7,500 square kilometers (2,900 square miles) of land has been affected in Bolivia. The country has even deployed a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker carrying 76,000 liters (20,000 gallons) of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.

  • Protest in Nicosia, Cyprus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Lungs are burning

    As well as political pressure, the sheer scale of the wildfires has sparked public protests against Brazilian interests around the world, including the country's embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Amazon is billed as the "the lungs of the planet," as the rainforest produces about a fifth of the total oxgyen needed for life on earth.

    Author: Nik Martin



Germany, France and Ireland on Friday threatened to tear up a European Union trade deal with the South American Mercosur group of countries because of Brazil's policies in regards to the Amazon.

The Irish leader, Leo Varadkar, described Bolsonaro's attempt to blame the fires on environmental groups as "Orwellian."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his country was on standby to help, should Brazil require it. Trump tweeted after speaking with his Brazilian counterpart: "If the United States can help with the Amazon rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist."

jsi/se (dpa, AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Amazon wildfires: Leaders pressure Brazil to quell 'international crisis'

Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government. (23.08.2019)  

French police thwart attack on G7 summit

French authorities have arrested five people suspected of planning an attack on this weekend's G7 summit in Biarritz. The meeting of world leaders has proved to be a magnet for left-wing protest movements. (20.08.2019)  

The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

Rainforests in Brazil are burning. Their loss can never be restored. That's because these soils are not just infertile, they're the most nutrient-poor soils in the world — and they're unsuitable for agriculture. (23.08.2019)  

Germany, France, Ireland threaten South American trade deal over Amazon wildfires

Brazil is facing global pressure to contain an 80% increase in wildfires in the world's largest rain forest. Berlin has called for guarantees for the Amazon to be included in the upcoming EU-South America trade deal. (23.08.2019)  

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out?

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)  

G-7 protests: Inside the activists' camp

As world leaders prepare to meet in the French resort of Biarritz, hundreds of climate activists and anti-capitalists have gathered in nearby Irun. DW's Bernd Riegert had a look round the official protest camp. (23.08.2019)  

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

Demonstrations have been held around the world lamenting the fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has encouraged agriculture in the region, is facing intense international pressure. (23.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolsonaro defiant as Amazon rainforest wildfires rage  

Record number of fires rage in Brazil's Amazon rainforest  

Leaders pressure Brazil to act on Amazon wildfires  

Related content

Brasilien Waldbrände

Germany, France, Ireland threaten South American trade deal over Amazon wildfires 23.08.2019

Brazil is facing global pressure to contain an 80% increase in wildfires in the world's largest rain forest. Berlin has called for guarantees for the Amazon to be included in the upcoming EU-South America trade deal.

Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out? 23.08.2019

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon?

Vladimir Putin und Emmanuel Macron

Macron, Putin optimistic on Ukraine, clash on Syria 19.08.2019

The French and Russian leaders have said the change of power in Ukraine has boosted chances of peace in its east. But they were less in agreement over Syria — and how to deal with protests.

Advertisement