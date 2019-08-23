Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday promised to send in troops to fight wildfires in the country's Amazon region.
The army was also ordered to prevent "environmental crimes," Brazilian daily newspaper O Globo reported.
The president ordered lawmakers to take measures to "survey and combat fire outbreaks" in the world's largest rainforest, according to O Globo.
The objective of the move was the "preservation and defense of the Amazon forest, our national heritage," the order said.
World leaders react
Bolsonaro's instructions came as international criticism mounted of his failure to protect the rainforest, nicknamed "the lungs of the planet."
On the eve of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, world leaders agreed that the environmental crisis must take precedence on the agenda, with Bolsonaro's governance coming under scrutiny.
Germany, France and Ireland on Friday threatened to tear up a European Union trade deal with the South American Mercosur group of countries because of Brazil's policies in regards to the Amazon.
The Irish leader, Leo Varadkar, described Bolsonaro's attempt to blame the fires on environmental groups as "Orwellian."
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his country was on standby to help, should Brazil require it. Trump tweeted after speaking with his Brazilian counterpart: "If the United States can help with the Amazon rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist."
jsi/se (dpa, AFP, AP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government. (23.08.2019)
French authorities have arrested five people suspected of planning an attack on this weekend's G7 summit in Biarritz. The meeting of world leaders has proved to be a magnet for left-wing protest movements. (20.08.2019)
Rainforests in Brazil are burning. Their loss can never be restored. That's because these soils are not just infertile, they're the most nutrient-poor soils in the world — and they're unsuitable for agriculture. (23.08.2019)
Brazil is facing global pressure to contain an 80% increase in wildfires in the world's largest rain forest. Berlin has called for guarantees for the Amazon to be included in the upcoming EU-South America trade deal. (23.08.2019)
Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)