Brazil: Minister fired after sexual harassment accusations

Brazilian Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida was fired from his post on Friday after several women accused him of sexual harassment.

A statement from the office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said a police investigation was opened into Almeida.

"The president considers it unsustainable to keep the minister in office considering the nature of the accusations of sexual harassment," the statement said.

Who made the accusations?

MeToo Brasil, an organization that defends women victims of sexual violence, had received complaints of sexual misconduct by Almeida, said local media on Thursday.

One of the women who spoke up against Almeida was Brazilian Racial Equality Minister Anielle Franco. She posted a message on Instagram thanking people for their support.

"I ask you to respect my space and my right to privacy," she wrote. "I'll contribute to investigations whenever I'm called."

"Recognizing the seriousness of this practice and acting immediately is the right course of action, which is why I would like to highlight President Lula's forceful action and thank him for all the expressions of support and solidarity," she added.

Isabel Rodrigues, a professor and a city council candidate in a municipality of Sao Paulo state also accused Almeida of sexually harassing her in 2019. She said he put his hand up her skirt and touched her without her consent.

"It was horrible what Silvio did. My therapist knows. My friends know. I was Silvio's victim. I am a voice for these women. For justice and for the truth," she said in a social media post.

Almeida denies sexual assault allegations

Almeida, 48, said the accusations were "absurd lies," in a video posted on his social media.

He denied the allegations in a statement, saying he asked Lula to fire him.

"It will be an opportunity for me to prove my innocence and rebuild myself ... Let the facts be laid out so that I can defend myself within the legal process," he said.

"Someone who harasses won't stay in the government," Lula said earlier in an interview to a local radio station.

Franco and Almeida are both human rights activists and have been in Lula's government since he took over as president in 2023.

