Brazil: Heavily armed gang go on bank robbing spree

A gang of more than 20 heavily armed robbers hit three banks in the small Brazilian city of Aracatuba in Sao Paulo state. They used civilians as human shields as they made their escape bid through the streets of the city.

Police say three people were killed in gun battles with police, one of whom is believed to be one of the suspects.

Human shields on cars, spotters and drones watching for police

The gang made their move around midnight. Dramatic footage widely shared on social media, showed the gang moving through the streets of the city with hostages walking ahead of them.

Those held captive were also made to sit and lie on top of cars the gang used to make their getaway.

"It's a horrible feeling, a horror. I live a few blocks from the Center. I heard all the shots, following them through videos. I didn't leave the house and I ask the population to stay at home," Mayor Dilador Borges said.

Hundreds of police officers raced to intercept the robbers.

According to police a string of explosive devices were left around the city. The robbers appeared to have been well prepared, using 10 cars and drones to help identify approaching police units.

Alvaro Camilo, the executive secretary of Sao Paulo's military police, warned people not to leave their homes until all of the explosives had been accounted for and had been deactivated.

Camilo said there were two separate gunfights with police in which three people died. Two of those killed were residents of the city and the third was believed to be one of the armed men. He said that two arrests were made in the aftermath of the heist.

A worrying trend?

There have been a number of similar robberies in the past in Brazil in which large armed groups, sometime numbering dozens, target banks.

In December armed robbers launched attacks on banks in Cameta, a small city in Para state. In that case, 15 people were taken hostage, and banks were also attacked with explosives.

Police said it was too early to tell whether this latest robbery was related to the Cameta raids.

kb/msh (AP, Reuters)