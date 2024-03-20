Brazil heatwave hits record temperatures
For weeks, Brazil has been in the grip of a heatwave in Brazil with record temperatures in Rio de Janeiro. At one point, the the perceived temperature was a sweltering 62 degrees celsius.
Avoid the sun, drink plenty of water
The city council of Rio de Janeiro called on its residents to stay out of the sun as much as possible and to drink plenty of water. Shortly before sunset, many "Cariocas" (residents of Rio de Janeiro) are trying to cool down by taking a dip into the sea.
Water games for the children
Last November, another heatwave already had Brazil firmly in its grip. Back then, 40 degrees and a perceived temperature of 58 degrees were recorded. The National Meteorological Institute had classified the situation in 15 states and the federal district around the capital Brasília as "very dangerous".
Relaxing in the pool
According to the weather service, a perceived temperature of 62.3 degrees was measured in the Guaratiba district in the west of the metropolis on Sunday, the highest temperature since records began in 2014. The actual temperature in Rio de Janeiro on that day was 42 degrees. Cooling off in the pool was just the thing.
Out and about despite the sweltering heat
The perceived temperature describes a person's perception of temperature, which depends not only on the actual air temperature but also on other influences such as humidity and wind. On the world-famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, people try to enjoy themselves despite the sweltering heat.
Thank god for water fountains
Temperatures have also shot up in the Brazilian metropolis of Sao Paulo. Many visitors to the popular "Museu Paulista" refresh themselves at one of the many water fountains.
Swimming pools as a place of refuge
Like little ants, the "Paulistas" (inhabitants of the state of Sao Paulo) flock to the city's numerous swimming pools. With an average daily maximum temperature of 28 degrees, Sao Paulo is one of the cooler regions in Brazil.
Heated ministerial conference
Even the president is sweating. At a ministerial conference in Brasília on Monday, Lula da Silva was suffering from the heat just like everyone else. The good news: from this Wednesday, the temperatures should finally ease and it's supposed to rain in the coming days.