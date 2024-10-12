  1. Skip to content
Brazil faces worst fires in 14 years

October 12, 2024

A report said 22.38 million of landmass in Brazil caught fire in 2024. The area is comparable to the size of Belarus.

https://p.dw.com/p/4li0U
A firefighter works to put out fires in the Brasilia National Forest, Brazil
The dry season sees a particularly high number of firesImage: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo/picture alliance

During the first nine months of 2024, 22.38 million hectares of land in Brazil were ravaged by fires, a new report published on Friday showed.

It is about 2.6% of Brazil's landmass, roughly comparable to the size of Belarus.

The MapBiomas initiative report was compiled by universities, NGOs, and tech companies by analyzing satellite images and other data.

Amazon hit the hardest 

"The dry season in the Amazon, which usually runs from June to October, has been particularly severe this year, further aggravating the fire crisis in the region — a reflection of the intensification of climate change, which ends up playing a crucial role in the spread of fires," Ane Alencar, IPAM's Science Director and coordinator of MapBiomas Fogo said.

More than 50% of the burned area was in the Amazon rainforest, also known as the "lungs of the planet."

About 5.5 million hectares burned in September this year alone, a rise of 196% from the same month last year.

The Cerrado water reservoir, which is home to approximately 5% of the planet's flora and fauna, experienced fires affecting 4.3 million hectares of land in September. This was a rise of 158% from last year.

The Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, experienced a 662% increase in fires compared to last September.

Why is the Pantanal in Brazil burning? - Global Us

Climate change not the only culprate 

In the Amazon and Cerrado, wildfires are often the final stage of deforestation, used to "clear" devastated areas, according to WWF Brazil. However, most fires in the past two months occurred in primary forests, not recently deforested areas.

"The combination of climate change caused by global warming with environmental degradation has created a favorable scenario to the criminal use of fire for a forest conversion that will probably be detected in future mappings of the devastated area in the Brazilian Amazon," WWF Brazil's Mariana Napolitano said.

Brazil has seen the worst fires in 14 years since the beginning of the year according to the National Institute for Space Research.

Devastating wildfires cover South America in smoke

tg/lo (dpa, Mapbiomas Brasil)

