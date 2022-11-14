  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
FIFA World Cup
Congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza during a ceremony at the Brazilian Deputies Chamber in Brasilia
The gospel singer had claimed that armed robbers on motorcycles had chased them and attacked her husband.Image: MICHEL JESUS/AFP
CrimeBrazil

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

20 minutes ago

Flordelis dos Santos and several of her 55 adopted and biological children were accused of being complicit in murder of pastor Anderson do Carmo in 2019.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JT8K

A court in Rio de Janeiro sentenced former Brazilian lawmaker and Evangelical pastor Flordelis dos Santos to 50 years in prison on Sunday over the 2019 murder of her husband.

Dos Santos, 61, and her husband pastor Anderson do Carmo were famous for adopting street children from slums of Rio de Janeiro.

Several of the couple's 55 children were also accused of being complicit in the pastor's murder.

Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, the former congresswoman's biological daughter, received a sentence of 31 years in prison.

A biological son of Dos Santos was last year found guilty of being the gunman who shot his stepfather and jailed for 33 years. 

Four further adopted children and a granddaughter were acquitted.

What happened in the murder of Anderson do Carmo?

Do Carmo was gunned down at the door of the couple's Rio de Janeiro house in the early morning of June 16, 2019.

Gospel singer dos Santos had claimed that armed robbers on motorcycles had chased them and attacked her husband.

Police investigations later implicated Dos Santos in the murder of her husband in collusion with some of their children.

Prosecutors charged her with with "orchestrating the homicide, enlisting (several of her grown children) to take part in the crime and attempting to disguise it as an armed robbery."

Flordelis dos Santos: From slum to parliament to prison

Dos Santos, born in a Rio favela or slum, was elected to Congress for the Social Democratic Party in 2018.

She was shielded by parliamentary immunity despite the fact that she was accused of murder with a probable motivation to seize control of the couple's wealth.

They were influential players in Brazil's Evangelical movement.

Dos Santos was stripped of her protection from prosecution after nearly all of her fellow lawmakers voted against it.

The former congresswoman was also found guilty of making at least six prior attempts to poison her spouse.

The Public Prosecutor's Office also filed a case alleging document forgery and armed criminal association.

ss/rt (AFP, EFE, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed car is seen on a highway to Kherson city

Ukraine updates: Russian 'war crimes' reported in Kherson

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ebiokpo Fekosufa, a resident of Tombia in Bayelsa state, Nigeria, wades through the deserted town.

Nigeria suffers worst floods in a decade

Nigeria suffers worst floods in a decade

CatastropheNovember 12, 202203:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

USA | Joe Biden im virtuellen Gespräch mit Xi Jinping

Xi and Biden set to strengthen 'guardrails' at Bali meeting

Xi and Biden set to strengthen 'guardrails' at Bali meeting

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck speaks on a plane to Singapore, with reporters visible in the background. From 12.11.2022.

Germany must 'be more careful' with China, Habeck tells DW

Germany must 'be more careful' with China, Habeck tells DW

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Passengers with suitcases in front of train

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Women chant slogans and hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration in Erbil, Iraq.

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage