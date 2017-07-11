 Brazil: Environment minister steps down amid logging probe | News | DW | 23.06.2021

News

Brazil: Environment minister steps down amid logging probe

The controversial minister Ricardo Salles held his post as Brazil pursued major cuts to environmental protections. President Jair Bolsonaro has already nominated a replacement.

Ricardo Salles sat with President Jair Bolsonaro

Ricardo Salles (L) has stepped down as environment minister in Jair Bolsonaro's (R) government

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced that he was leaving his post on Wednesday as authorities investigate his alleged role in an illegal logging scheme.

The Supreme Court ordered the investigation to go ahead last month. The minister in President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government gained infamy for presiding over massive deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

ab/rt (Reuters, AFP)

