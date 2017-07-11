Brazil: Environment minister steps down amid logging probe

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced that he was leaving his post on Wednesday as authorities investigate his alleged role in an illegal logging scheme, Brazilian media reported.

The Supreme Court ordered the investigation to go ahead last month. The minister in President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government gained infamy for presiding over massive deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

"We need very strong unity of interests, willpower and efforts. To make that happen as smoothly as possible, I have presented my resignation to the president, which he accepted," Salles said at a news conference.

Why Salles is being investigated

The court-ordered investigation came after police raids targeting the minister and other officials for allegedly allowing the export of illegally sourced timber from the Amazon to Europe and the US.

Bolsonaro named Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite as his replacement nomination for the post, the official government gazette reported. Salles, one of the more controversial figures in Bolsonaro's government, had held the position since January 2019.

Salles had also acted as the leading negotiator with US officials regarding plans to fund preservation of the Amazon. He defended his record on environmental issues by saying he had sought a balance between economic interests and natural wonders.

Destruction in the Amazon

A report by Global Forest Watch released earlier in the year revealed that Brazil witnessed a surge in deforestation in 2020, losing an extra 15% of primary forest in comparison to the previous year.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Green lungs Tropical rainforest in the Amazon covers almost twice as much land as India. Three-quarters of it is located in Brazil. These green lungs of the Earth are threatened by illegal logging and mining.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Caught red-handed Together with the military police, agents of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) hunt for illegal loggers, trying to catch them in action. In this photo, an IBAMA agent is targeting a logging truck.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Direct hit IBAMA goes head-on against illegal loggers. Whoever is caught feels the iron fist of the authorities - like those above, near the city of Novo Progresso in the state of Pará. The wood was burned on site - together with the trucks.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Dangerous work The forest protection work carries high risk, as many illegal loggers are armed. In June, a policeman was shot dead.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Hard-won success In this case, IBAMA agents were successful. But such success is becoming less frequent. The economic crisis has also affected the environmental agency, and its funding has been reduced by about a third over recent years.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Poor equipment The loss of funding has consequences: "The loggers are better equipped than us," said Uiratan Barroso, representative of the state of Para. "As long as we lack money for unmarked vehicles and acceptable radios, we cannot carry out our work properly."

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Failures showing From 2004 and 2012, the rate of deforestation in the Amazon decreased by 80 percent. But over the last four years, it has increased by 35 percent. In 2015, a forest area four times larger than Los Angeles was cleared.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Support from Germany and Norway The Brazilian government admits that IBAMA is poorly equipped to carry out its tasks. The Amazon Fund, aimed at raising donations to combat deforestation, will provide 56 million reais (around 15 million euros) to help improve the situation. The money is coming mainly from Germany and Norway. Author: Christoph Ricking (ibr)



Research carried out by Brazilian officials also found that logging, land clearing and fires between August 2019 and July 2020 had obliterated 11,088 square kilometers (2.7 million acres). The data represented a 12-year high point for deforestation.

The destruction of the Amazon is of concern for indigenous people living there, local ecosystems and for the world in general.

The Amazon rainforest plays a vital role in the world's ecology, both as a producer of oxygen and as a probable carbon sink that absorbs large amounts of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Bolsonaro has pledged to continue increasing agricultural activity in the Amazon region.

ab/rt (Reuters, AFP)