Brazil embassy in Berlin hit by vandal attack

German authorities are looking for at least four suspects who vandalized Brazil's embassy in central Berlin early on Friday.

The group threw red and black paint, eggs and other objects at the main entrance and windows at around 1 a.m. local time. Police said 16 windows were damaged.

Federal investigators are probing the case. Authorities said they could not rule out a political motivation.

Attackers smashed windows at the embassy

According to the B.Z. tabloid, the attack caused at least €100,000 ($114,488) in property damage. The daily also reported that the attackers damaged the double-pane windows with iron bars and likely used a fire extinguisher to spray the paint.

An Amazon store, also in central Berlin, was also attacked overnight. Police were looking into possible links with the embassy incident.

dj/cw (AFP, dpa, EFE)

