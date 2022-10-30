LIVE — Brazil votes in presidential election runoff

Opinion polls gave Lula a slight lead ahead of the vote, but the gap between him and Bolsonaro has narrowed more than expected in recent weeks. DW has the latest.

Brazilians are casting their votes on Sunday as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro goes up against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be the country's next leader.

Voting has commenced at 8 a.m. Brasilia time (1100 UTC) in the country that spans four time zones. The runoff presidential vote is set to be one of the most hotly contested elections in Brazil's history.

"It is not just the next four years which are at stake," read an editorial in the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper on Saturday.

The paper said Bolsonaro threatens Brazil's four-decade track record of democracy since the fall of the military dictatorship in 1985. However, the paper also claimed Lula is nevertheless "tainted" by corruption.

Observers expect a close outcome

Da Silva, the two-term former president who was jailed for 18 months a corruption conviction that was later thrown out, has comfortably led opinion polls in past months.

However, Bolsonaro performed much better than expected in the first round of voting on October 2. He received 43.2% of the votes behind Lula's 48.43%.

A final opinion poll from the Datafolha institute on Saturday put da Silva as the slight favorite to win with 52% of the vote.

"This is going to be a messy election," said Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly. "It's much closer than anyone thought."

Tens of thousands of Brazilians gathered alongside Lula da Silva at a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day before the election Image: Matias Delacroix/AP/picture alliance

Bolsonaro supporters to gather for 'Victory Party' during vote count

Some 120 million voters are expected to case their ballots at electronic voting machines — machines which Bolsonaro has sowed doubt about in recent months, without presenting any proof.

Bolsonaro's allies have already organized a "Victory Party" to be held at the central esplanade of the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday during the vote count.

On Friday, Bolsonaro pledged to respect the outcome of the election, saying: "Whoever gets the most votes, wins."

But some are still cautious about the outcome.

"We don't know whether this result will be contested or not, and to what extent," said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. "It's a very tough second round and a very tense Sunday, and tensions may continue beyond today."

