Electoral workers carrying polling equipment to a river dock in Amazonas state
Electronic voting booths have been set up all over Brazil in preparation for SundayImage: Edmar Barros/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsBrazil

LIVE — Brazil votes in presidential election runoff

13 minutes ago

Opinion polls gave Lula a slight lead ahead of the vote, but the gap between him and Bolsonaro has narrowed more than expected in recent weeks. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IqMC

Brazilians are casting their votes on Sunday as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro goes up against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be the country's next leader.

Voting has commenced at 8 a.m. Brasilia time (1100 UTC) in the country that spans four time zones. The runoff presidential vote is set to be one of the most hotly contested elections in Brazil's history.

"It is not just the next four years which are at stake," read an editorial in the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper on Saturday.

The paper said Bolsonaro threatens Brazil's four-decade track record of democracy since the fall of the military dictatorship in 1985. However, the paper also claimed Lula is nevertheless "tainted" by corruption.

Observers expect a close outcome

Da Silva, the two-term former president who was jailed for 18 months a corruption conviction that was later thrown out, has comfortably led opinion polls in past months.

However, Bolsonaro performed much better than expected in the first round of voting on October 2. He received 43.2% of the votes behind Lula's 48.43%.

A final opinion poll from the Datafolha institute on Saturday put da Silva as the slight favorite to win with 52% of the vote.

"This is going to be a messy election," said Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly. "It's much closer than anyone thought."

Lula atop a car at a campaign rally, surrounded by thousands of supporters wearing red
Tens of thousands of Brazilians gathered alongside Lula da Silva at a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day before the electionImage: Matias Delacroix/AP/picture alliance

Bolsonaro supporters to gather for 'Victory Party' during vote count

Some 120 million voters are expected to case their ballots at electronic voting machines — machines which  Bolsonaro has sowed doubt about in recent months, without presenting any proof.

Bolsonaro's allies have already organized a "Victory Party" to be held at the central esplanade of the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday during the vote count.

On Friday, Bolsonaro pledged to respect the outcome of the election, saying: "Whoever gets the most votes, wins."

But some are still cautious about the outcome.

"We don't know whether this result will be contested or not, and to what extent," said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. "It's a very tough second round and a very tense Sunday, and tensions may continue beyond today."

More coverage from DW on the election in Brazil

Who is Bolsonaro? Who is Lula? What are the main issues at hand? DW has wrapped up Brazil's presidential election with everything you need to know about the vote.

Both Bolsonaro and Lula have positioned themselves as economic saviors. But the president's use of metrics like growth and unemployment don't necessarily reflect an improvement in many Brazilians' everyday lives, a DW analysis has found.

The last four years have seen attacks on Brazil's liberal values and democratic institutions since that have been unprecedented since the 1980s. DW's Astrid Prange, for whom Brazil is a second home, asks: "Where is 'my' Brazil?"

zc/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics13 hours ago
