ClimateBrazil

Brazil election could decide fate of Amazon rainforest

Matthias Ebert
27 minutes ago

Deforestation has soared under incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been rolling back environmental protections and emboldening illegal loggers. More fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest right now than in over than a decade.

Three tied plastic bags filled with smoke detectors, bearing the yellow radiation warning logo and the word "RADIOAKTIVNO"

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Conflicts13 hours ago
Africa

Soldiers with guns on their shoulders, with a Somali and Turkish flag in the background

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Politics18 hours ago
Asia

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida stands at microphones wearing glasses

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Society23 hours ago
Germany

Cottbus refugees from Ukraine arriving

Ukraine's refugees push German cities to their limits

Ukraine's refugees push German cities to their limits

Politics3 hours ago
Europe

The French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity.

French companies call for energy price cap

French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and Environment2 hours ago03:18 min
Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Equality20 hours ago
North America

A woman wearing a gray T-shirt promoting voting stands in front of a garage

Latino vote in US midterms could be crucial

Latino vote in US midterms could be crucial

Politics2 hours ago02:58 min
Latin America

Deforestation has soared under incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil election could decide fate of Amazon rainforest

Brazil election could decide fate of Amazon rainforest

Climate27 minutes ago02:36 min
