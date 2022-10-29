Brazil election could decide fate of Amazon rainforest

ClimateBrazilBrazil election could decide fate of Amazon rainforestTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateBrazilMatthias Ebert27 minutes ago27 minutes agoDeforestation has soared under incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been rolling back environmental protections and emboldening illegal loggers. More fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest right now than in over than a decade.https://p.dw.com/p/4IpT4Advertisement