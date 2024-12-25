Brazil: Chinese workers found in 'slave-like' conditions

Brazilian prosecutors found that workers building a factory for Chinese automaker BYD in Camacari in Bahia state were subject to "degrading working conditions," with passports confiscated and parts of salaries retained.

Brazilian prosecutors on Tuesday said that they had rescued over 160 Chinese citizens from "slavery-like conditions."

The workers had been building a factory for Chinese automaker BYD in Camacari in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia.

What do we know about the workers' conditions?

Since November, Bahia's Public Works Ministry said it had identified "163 workers who appeared to be in slave-like conditions."

The ministry said that workers were kept in "an alarming situation of precariousness" and subjected to "degrading working conditions."

"In one of the accommodations, workers slept on beds without mattresses and had no wardrobes for their personal effects, which were mixed together with food supplies," the ministry said, adding that there was only one toilet for every 31 workers.

The ministry also said that it suspected that "forced labor" had occurred, as workers' passports had been confiscated and 60% of their salary had been retained.

The statement said that those who quit their jobs would be forced to pay the company for their airfare from China and their return ticket.

BYD breaks with contractor

BYD's Brazilian subsidiary said in a statement that it had "broken with immediate effect" with Jinjiang Construction Brazil, a contractor that had been responsible for work on the site, and was "studying other appropriate measures."

The subsidiary said it "does not tolerate violations of Brazilian law and human dignity." It said that it had been revising conditions at the site and told contractors "adjustments" had to be made.

It said it had immediately transferred the 163 workers to stay in hotels in the region for the time being.

sdi/wd (AP, AFP, Lusa)