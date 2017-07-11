Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters rally on national day

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Brazil on Tuesday in support of President Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian leader is facing an uphill battle for reelection next year.

What do we know so far about the rallies?

The pro-Bolsonaro marchers were repelled from entering the country's Supreme Court in Brasilia. Bolsonaro has lashed out at Brazil's Supreme Court after the legal body launched an investigation into his unfounded claims about voter fraud.

"From now on I won't accept one or two people acting outside the constitution," Bolsonaro told supporters in Brasilia. In a veiled threat to the country's highest legal body, Bolsonaro said the court could "suffer what we don't want."

The Brazilian leader has called for one of the Supreme Court justices, Alexandre de Moraes, to be impeached by the Senate.

Bolsonaro is also expected to address thousands of supporters later in the day in Sao Paulo, the country's most populated city. The Brazilian leader has claimed the audience for the Sao Paulo address will surpass two million people.

Other notable protests took place in Rio de Janeiro and the northeastern city of Recife, according to posts on social media.

Bolsonaro has previously said the protests will be peaceful. The demonstrations are occuring during the country's independence day from Portugal, with Bolsonaro presiding over a flag-raising ceremony and an air force flyover in Brasilia.

A group of over 150 left-wing figures, including former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, endorsed a letter on Monday claiming Bolsonaro and his supporters are orchestrating a coup in the world's third-largest democracy.

Will Bolsonaro lose to Lula?

Counterdemonstrations are also expected on Tuesday, along with a social media address from former left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the top political challenger to Bolsonaro.

Recent polls show Lula handily beating Bolsonaro in the 2022 election. Lula has previously referred to Bolsonaro as a "psychopath."

Bolsonaro, who came into office in 2019, has been criticized for his perceived mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, anti-environmental policies and corruption, among other issues.

The Brazilian leader has also made numerous homophobic and sexist comments, and expressed reverence for the country's two-decade long military dictatorship.

wd/rt (AP, Reuters)