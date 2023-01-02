  1. Skip to content
Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Jonathan Harding
January 2, 2023

The coffin of the three-time World Cup winner has been placed in the center circle of the Santos FC stadium. Thousands of fans are expected to walk past and show their respect.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ldas
Mourners queue outside Vila Belmiro stadium awaiting to pay their respects to Brazilian football legend Pelé
Image: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Even as early as late on Monday night, fans began to queue to see Pele's coffin inside the stadium in Santos, Brazil.

Fans wait outside Santos' stadium ahead of Pele's funeral
Late on Monday night, fans wait outside Santos' stadium for the doors to open for Pele's funeralImage: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

Outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium, home of Santos football club where Pele played most of his career, Pele jerseys are on sale.

Pele shirts on sale outside the Santos stadium
Pele shirts on sale outside the Santos stadiumImage: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

At the club where Pele played over 600 games and scored more than 600 goals stands a statue of his famous Santos jersey. The Brazilian flag flew at half-staff.

A view of the Pele's jersey statue and a Brazil flag at half-staff
Image: Fernanda Luz/AA/picture alliance

Inside the stadium, the fenced walkway is set up for fans to walk past, at a distance of 5 meters (around 16.5 feet), and pay their respects.

A general view shows the Vila Belmiro stadium before the start of the wake for Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Image: Miguel Schincariol/AFP

The hearse carrying Pele's coffin arrives at the stadium in Santos for a 24-hour wake before he is buried in a private ceremony on January 3.

The hearse carrying the body of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele arrives to the Vila Belmiro stadium
Image: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

More fans gather outside the stadium as the country pays homage to its greatest footballer.

People line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele
Image: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

Edinho (right), the son of Pele, prays next to his father's coffin.

Edinho (right), son of late Brazilian football legend Pele, prays next to his coffin
Image: Miguel Schincariol/AFP

Pele's coffin on display in Santos. The 82-year-old's face is covered by a veil and his head surrounded by flowers.

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele lies on display on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium
Image: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (third from the right) pays his respects. Earlier in the day, Infantino said he was going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums after Pele.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (rght) attends the wake of Brazilian football legend Pele
Image: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images