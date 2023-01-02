Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wakeJanuary 2, 2023
Even as early as late on Monday night, fans began to queue to see Pele's coffin inside the stadium in Santos, Brazil.
Outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium, home of Santos football club where Pele played most of his career, Pele jerseys are on sale.
At the club where Pele played over 600 games and scored more than 600 goals stands a statue of his famous Santos jersey. The Brazilian flag flew at half-staff.
Inside the stadium, the fenced walkway is set up for fans to walk past, at a distance of 5 meters (around 16.5 feet), and pay their respects.
The hearse carrying Pele's coffin arrives at the stadium in Santos for a 24-hour wake before he is buried in a private ceremony on January 3.
More fans gather outside the stadium as the country pays homage to its greatest footballer.
Edinho (right), the son of Pele, prays next to his father's coffin.
Pele's coffin on display in Santos. The 82-year-old's face is covered by a veil and his head surrounded by flowers.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (third from the right) pays his respects. Earlier in the day, Infantino said he was going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums after Pele.