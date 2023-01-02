  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Brasilien Pele wurde im Stadion von Sao Paulo aufgebahrt/Fans warten
Image: Wagner Meier/Getty Images
SportsBrazil

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Jonathan Harding
1 hour ago

The coffin of the three-time World Cup winner has been placed in the center circle of the Santos stadium. Thousands of fans are expected to walk past and show their respect.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ldas

Even as early as late on Monday night, fans began to queue to see Pele's coffin inside the Santos stadium.

Fans wait outside Santos' stadium ahead of Pele's funeral
Late on Monday night, fans wait outside Santos' stadium for the doors to open for Pele's funeralImage: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

Outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of Santos football club where Pele played most of his career, Pele jerseys are on sale.

Pele shirts on sale outside the Santos stadium
Pele shirts on sale outside the Santos stadiumImage: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

At the club where Pele played over 600 games and scored more than 600 goals stands a statue of Pele's famous Santos jersey. The Brazilian flag flew at half-staff.

Brasilien Vorbereitungen für die Beerdigung von Pele
Image: Fernanda Luz/AA/picture alliance

Inside the stadium, the fenced walkway is set up for fans to walk past, five meters away, and pay their respects.

Brasilien Vorbereitungen für die Beerdigung von Pele
Image: Miguel Schincariol/AFP

The hearse carrying Pele's coffin arrives at the stadium in Santos for a 24-hour wake before Pele is bured in a private ceremony on January 3.

Brasilien Vorbereitungen für die Beerdigung von Pele
Image: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

More fans gather outside the Santos stadium as the country pays homage to its greatest footballer.

Brasilien Pele wurde im Stadion von Sao Paulo aufgebahrt
Image: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

Edinho (right), the son of Pele, prays next to his father's coffin.

Brasilien Vorbereitungen für die Beerdigung von Pele
Image: Miguel Schincariol/AFP

Pele's coffin on display in Santos, the 82-year-old's face covered by a veil and his head surrounded by flowers.

Brasilien Pele wurde im Stadion von Sao Paulo aufgebahrt
Image: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Faithful queue to enter St. Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Thousands pay tribute to late Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Religion6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

Mali: What security presence will the EU have in 2023?

Mali: What security presence will the EU have in 2023?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hanukkah celebrations at the Judah Hyam synagogue, New Delhi

India: New Delhi's tiny Jewish community keeps customs alive

India: New Delhi's tiny Jewish community keeps customs alive

Religion3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

PoliticsJanuary 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Migrants in front of a mural by artist Braga Last1 in Calais, France in November 2022

EU looks ahead to difficult year on migration policy

EU looks ahead to difficult year on migration policy

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Pele wurde im Stadion von Sao Paulo aufgebahrt/Fans warten

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Sports1 hour ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage