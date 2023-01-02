Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Even as early as late on Monday night, fans began to queue to see Pele's coffin inside the Santos stadium.
Outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of Santos football club where Pele played most of his career, Pele jerseys are on sale.
At the club where Pele played over 600 games and scored more than 600 goals stands a statue of Pele's famous Santos jersey. The Brazilian flag flew at half-staff.
Inside the stadium, the fenced walkway is set up for fans to walk past, five meters away, and pay their respects.
The hearse carrying Pele's coffin arrives at the stadium in Santos for a 24-hour wake before Pele is bured in a private ceremony on January 3.
More fans gather outside the Santos stadium as the country pays homage to its greatest footballer.
Edinho (right), the son of Pele, prays next to his father's coffin.
Pele's coffin on display in Santos, the 82-year-old's face covered by a veil and his head surrounded by flowers.