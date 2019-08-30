 Brazil and US strengthen ties, free trade in the pipeline | News | DW | 14.09.2019

News

Brazil and US strengthen ties, free trade in the pipeline

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has said the two countries are closer than ever and that a free trade agreement is imminent. Mike Pompeo is equally effusive about relations between the two nations.

Mike Pompeo and Ernesto Araujo

Relations between the United States and Brazil appeared to be at an all-time high after Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo described the level of engagement between both countries as "without precedent."

And his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, complimented the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for supporting Israel and pressing for democratic change in Venezuela.

"Together, we are seizing the opportunity to cement a future of security, prosperity and democracy for our people and for the entire hemisphere," Pompeo said.

Amazon fires

Araujo said that he plans to tell officials attending the upcoming UN General Assembly that fires in the Amazon region have received more attention because of the "ideology of the Brazilian government."

"Some people say we are anti-science. It is the opposite. We are for science. We want the issues to be treated in a constructive manner," he said.

Read more: Bolsonaro, Macron wrangle continues

Trade and invites

The three-day trip to Washington was Araujo's sixth US visit this year, and he said a potential free trade deal had been discussed with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"There is no specific timeline but we want it soon," the minister said.

The bilateral love-in represents a shift in relations between the two countries and comes just six months after President Donald Trump hosted Bolsonaro at the White House.

Araujo also confirmed that he expects that visit to be reciprocated in the near future after he delivered an invitation from Bolsonaro for Trump to visit Brazil.

jsi/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

US sets 'hard deadline' for China trade talks

Washington has said it needs to see progress in trade talks with China before March 1 or tariffs will go up. Separately, Beijing has said the US should withdraw its arrest warrant for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. (10.12.2018)  

Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro discuss aid for Amazon in 'productive' conversation

Their telephone call followed strained relations in recent weeks between Bolsonaro and Europe over combating wildfires in Brazil. Bolsonaro said Europe has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment. (31.08.2019)  

Venezuela ready to defend itself after US invokes Rio Treaty

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has described the US' decision to invoke a defense pact as "illegal" and "dangerous." Washington has said they were left with little choice due to "bellicose" moves from Venezuela. (14.09.2019)  

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's colonial ruler

Jair Bolsonaro says Emmanuel Macron's offer to help Brazil fight the Amazon forest fires makes him look like a colonial ruler. The Brazilian president's outrageousness is hard to top, writes Astrid Prange de Oliveira. (27.08.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro and France's Macron go head to head

The Brazilian president has accused Macron, and the other members of the G7, of treating Brazil like "a colony." This came after the leaders at the summit in Biarritz dedicated $20 million to the wildfires in the Amazon. (26.08.2019)  

Deutschland Xi Jinpings Besuch | Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro discuss aid for Amazon in 'productive' conversation 30.08.2019

Their telephone call followed strained relations in recent weeks between Bolsonaro and Europe over combating wildfires in Brazil. Bolsonaro said Europe has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment.

Belgien Brüssel | Mike Pompeo trifft Ursula von der Leyen

Can there be a US-EU 'reset' under Donald Trump? 04.09.2019

The US is wooing Ursula Von der Leyen and her fellow incoming EU leaders before they even take office. Can early intervention with the fresh faces in Brussels smooth out serious trans-Atlantic relationship wrinkles?

Brasilien Waldbrände im Amazonas

Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro issues burning ban in Brazil 29.08.2019

Brazil's president signed the decree amidst escalating global pressure to address raging fires in the Amazon. The ban comes during the country's peak burning season, leaving critics skeptical of its efficacy.

