 Brazil: 42 inmates found dead in Amazonas prisons | News | DW | 28.05.2019

News

Brazil: 42 inmates found dead in Amazonas prisons

Dozens of inmates have been found dead in separate prisons in northern Brazil's Amazonas state. Authorities said the victims appeared to have been strangled to death.

Security forces stand guard as angry relatives gather outside a prison complex in Brazil after hearing about the deaths of inmates (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

At least 42 prisoners have been found dead at four prisons in the northern Amazon jungle city of Manaus on Monday, authorities said.

The deaths came one day after 15 inmates were killed in clashes between rival prison gangs in the same city.

The Amazonas state government said in a statement that the victims appeared to have been killed by "asphyxiation." It added that federal authorities had dispatched reinforcements to the state to boost security.

Read more:  Military police gain precarious control after Brazil prison chaos

On Sunday, 15 inmates were killed when fighting broke out at the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex in Manaus. Some of the 42 prisoners killed on Monday were also discovered at the facility, while the rest were found at three other jails. 

Police walk outside a prison in Manaus (REUTERS/Sandro Pereira)

Federal authorities dispatched security forces to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex

Overcrowding, drug violence

Severe overcrowding is a huge problem in Brazil's prison system, which is plagued by drug violence and riots. In 2017, more than 120 prisoners died during three weeks of clashes between rival prison factions in northern Brazil.

Brazil has one of the world's largest prison populations. According to official statistics, there were more than 700,000 inmates as of 2016 — double the capacity of the nation's jails.

"Overcrowding and understaffing make it impossible for prison authorities to maintain control within many prisons, leaving detainees vulnerable to violence and recruitment into gangs," Human Rights Watch said in a recent report.

Watch video 01:17

Brazil sends reinforcements to halt attacks in Fortaleza

nm/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

