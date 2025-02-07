Brazil: 2 dead after light plane crashes in Sao Paulo

Two people were killed after their small plane crashed and hit a bus in Sao Paulo. Bus passengers and bystanders were also injured.

Two people were killed after a small plane went down while flying over the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Friday.

The Beech F90 King Air crashed on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Barra Funda and then hit a bus.

Authorities recovered the bodies of the pilot and copilot from the plane.

"Unfortunately we started the day with this tragic plane crash," Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas wrote on social media

"It is worth highlighting the quick action of the fire department, which extinguished the flames in just a few minutes and prevented this tragedy from being even greater."

Several people injured

One woman who was traveling on the bus was taken to hospital with injuries.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was also taken to hospital after being hit by a piece of equipment.

Four others were hospitalized with minor injuries, the fire department said in a statement.

Edited by Darko Janjevic