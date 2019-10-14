 Brawls between Kurds and Turks injure several across Germany | News | DW | 17.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brawls between Kurds and Turks injure several across Germany

Clashes again broke out in Germany between Kurds and Turks over Turkey's military operation in Syria. Kurds have been organizing daily demonstrations across Germany.

Kurdish demonstration (picture-alliance/C. Hardt)

Nine people, including five police officers, were injured Wednesday evening in the latest escalation in Germany between Kurdish demonstrators and Turks over Turkey's military incursion in northeast Syria.

Police said a 50-year-old Turkish man was stabbed in the western city of Lüdenscheid and brought to the hospital after a brawl broke out between Kurdish demonstrators and Turkish counter-protesters.

Read more: Heightened tensions between Turks and Kurds on German amateur football pitches

Separately, in the western city of Bottrop, eight people were lightly injured when Kurdish and Turkish demonstrators came to blows.

According to police, 50 Kurds were attending a registered protest when a group of Turks disrupted the gathering.    

"There was a provocation and stones were thrown," police said.

Police intervened between the two sides, leaving five officers injured. Five people were arrested.

Kurds have been organizing daily protests in dozens of cities around Germany calling for a halt to Turkey's military offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.

Read more: Germany caught between Turks and Kurds in Syria

On Monday, five people including a police officer were injured in the western city of Herne, when Kurdish protesters trashed a kiosk after being provoked. They later vandalized a Turkish-owned cafe.

Germany has more than 3 million people of Turkish origin, around 1 million of whom are estimated to be ethnic Kurds.

  • A US troop pats another troop on the back (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Staff Sgt. A. Goedl)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    US: Troop pullback

    Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

  • A Turkish convoy drives down the street at night while a person wrapped in a Turkish flag watches the convoy (picture-alliance/AA/M. Akif Parlak)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive

    Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

  • Kurdish YPG fighters stand in a row (Karlos Zurutuza)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces

    The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

  • SDF fighters stand in a line in military uniform (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SDF: Betrayed by the US

    The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

  • Syrian troops sit in the back of a truck after entering the town of Tall Tamr (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Syrian government army: Deal made

    The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

  • Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad sit in two chairs in front of their respective flags (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Klimentyev)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Russia: Stepping up, stepping in

    Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

  • Syrian National Army soldiers march on the ground (picture-alliance/AA/B. Kasim)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies

    Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

  • A burnt out IS flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Alleruzzo)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    IS: A renewed role?

    One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack


cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Salute or silence? German-Turkish footballers face political quandary

The Turkish national team's use of a military salute by has been heavily criticized in wake of Ankara's military offensive against Kurds. In Germany, several players of Turkish origin have been caught up in the furore. (15.10.2019)  

German government bans weapons exports to Turkey

The German government is halting arms exports to Turkey. Berlin said the ban will apply on the assumption that the weapons could be used in the operation against Kurds in northern Syria. (12.10.2019)  

Germany caught between Turks and Kurds in Syria

Germany's large Kurdish and Turkish communities are a major factor in its unique geopolitical role in the Syria conflict. Kurdish leaders in Germany say Berlin needs to up the pressure on Ankara to stop all-out war. (09.10.2019)  

Heightened tensions between Turks and Kurds on German amateur football pitches

A military salute by Turkish players at an international against Albania has spilled over onto Germany’s amateur pitches. Regional associations are trying to put a lid on a potential source of on-field tensions. (16.10.2019)  

Germany: Thousands protest Turkish operation in Syria

Germany has the largest Kurdish diaspora in the world. Kurds and supporters there rallied against Turkey's incursion into Syria that threatens to unleash a humanitarian disaster and squash Kurdish autonomy. (12.10.2019)  

Trump calls for ceasefire in Turkey's Syria strikes, imposes sanctions

US President Donald Trump has called for an immediate halt to Turkey's strikes against Kurds in Syria as Washington slapped sanctions on Turkish officials. Vice President Mike Pence is set to lead a mediation effort. (15.10.2019)  

Germany: Pro-Kurdish protest turns violent in Herne

Several people have been injured at a pro-Kurdish rally in Herne, Germany, as protesters trashed a kiosk and a Turkish-owned cafe, police said. The rally organizer suffered an injury while trying to defuse tensions. (15.10.2019)  

Who are the major players in northern Syria?

The US withdrawal of troops from Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria and the launch of the Turkish offensive have created a complicated web of actors, from Russia to Syrian government troops. (16.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Syrien Konflikt Grenze Türkei | Ceylanpinar, Türkei

EU offers measured reaction to Turkey's offensive in Syria 14.10.2019

EU foreign ministers have condemned Turkey's military intervention in northeastern Syria but stopped short of agreeing on a blocwide arms embargo.

Deutschland Kurden protestieren in Köln gegen die türkische Militäroffensive in Syrien

Germany: Thousands protest Turkish operation in Syria 12.10.2019

Germany has the largest Kurdish diaspora in the world. Kurds and supporters there rallied against Turkey's incursion into Syria that threatens to unleash a humanitarian disaster and squash Kurdish autonomy.

USA Trump kündigt Sanktionen gegen Türkei an

Trump on Turkey-Syria conflict: 'It's not our border' 16.10.2019

Donald Trump has said that Turkey's military campaign against Syrian Kurds is not Washington's problem. However, he has imposed economic sanctions against Ankara and sent VP Mike Pence to Turkey to discuss the offensive.

Advertisement