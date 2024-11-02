'Brat' is Collins Dictionary's word of the year

'Brat,' the Charli XCX album that lived out a life of its own this summer, has been declared by the Collin Dictionary as its word of the year.

She went her own way and she made it!

"Brat," the wildly popular studio album by British artist Charli XCX, was declared by Collins Dictionary as its top word of 2024.

More than a hugely successful album, the term took a new cultural meaning this year, with fans saying this summer was about living life exactly the way they are and the way they want to live.

The dictionary characterizes "brat" as someone having a "confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

Charlie XCX once said in a TikTok interview that a "brat" is someone who is "honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile."

The album, which debuted on June 7, touches on many topics, including womanhood, strength, vulnerability and addiction.

'Brat summer' established itself as a way of life, Collins Dictionary says

"Brat" was one of the most talked about words in 2024, Collins Dictionary wrote on its website.

The album art — the slimy green color and typeface — became an easy identifier of someone or something who embraced the theme and mentality that went with it.

The fanfare also took on a new meaning when it landed itself in the middle of a heated election campaign.

In July, the British pop star appeared to throw her weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid when she wrote on X: "Kamala IS brat."

The Harris campaign was quick to seize the moment and reposted the support on Instagram . The campaign also tweaked its header photo on X to the very recognizable shade of green.

The trend was also popularized by social media creators who put together mashups of Charli XCX songs with clips of Harris during her campaign.

Ultimately, "brat" is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, Collins Dictionary said. It added that "brat summer" had established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life.

Edited by: Rana Taha