Brandenburg vote: SPD on track to beat far-right AfD

PoliticsGermanyBrandenburg vote: SPD on track to beat far-right AfDPoliticsGermanyMatthew Moore09/23/2024September 23, 2024Germany's Social Democrats appear to have pulled off a narrow win over the far-right AfD in the regional election in the state of Brandenburg. For the SPD, the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the result gives cause for cautious optimism.