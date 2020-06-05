 Brain tumors in children — When all that matters is now | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 08.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

World Brain Tumor Day, June 8

Brain tumors in children — When all that matters is now

Brain tumors are the second most common kind of cancer in children. While other kids can look forward to carefree childhood, kids diagnosed with cancer face a long road to recovery ahead.

MRT scan, operation of a brain tumor (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Vennenbernd)

Second only to leukemia, brain tumors are top of the list of common forms of cancer in children and the young. The German Brain Tumor Association says 25% of all cancer diagnoses in the young involve tumors in the brain and central nervous system. It's often kids at the age of six-and-a-half, and boys more often than girls.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of a brain tumor are headaches, nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms include visual disorders, and balance and coordination issues.

That's true for children, as it is for adults.

But whether it's adults or children, the symptoms depend on where exactly a tumor is located in the brain. To find out, doctors use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI / MRT).

Doctors can learn a lot about a diagnosis by analyzing the layered images produced by an MRT. But they may also take a biopsy to confirm a diagnosis.

Watch video 26:06

When young people get cancer

That involves taking a tissue sample and analyzing it under a microscope to discover whether the tumor is benign or malignant. A benign tumor is non-cancerous, it does not invade neighboring cells, whereas a malignant tumor is cancerous.

Everything changes

When a child is diagnosed with cancer it can hit them and their families hard. They have their entire lives ahead of them, but then everything changes. Instead of years of carefree childhood, they now face a life of operations, radiotherapy, chemotherapy or a combination of those and other measures.

It often starts with an operation to remove the tumor — hopefully, completely. Depending on the size and location of the tumor, neurosurgeons will open the cranium to perform a craniotomy.

Read more: Metastases – the real cancer risk

A craniotomy is a difficult operation that involves considerable risk — it can leave lasting damage. In contrast to other parts of the body, it's not always clear which parts of the brain control which function, even if surgeons are opening a skull and looking directly into a person's nerve center, as it were.

Watch video 04:29

The impact of a cancer diagnosis

From relatively harmless to life-threatening

One of the most common brain tumors in children is an astrocytoma. An astrocytoma grows relatively slowly and can have various grades of seriousness. If surgeons are able to successfully remove an astrocytoma, there is a good chance of full recovery. The World Health Organization categorizes that form of brain tumor as Grade I.      

More rare forms of cancer in children include medulloblastoma (WHO Grade IV) and ependymoma (WHO Grade II or III).

Ependymomas account for about 10% of all cases of brain tumor in children. "That can develop in the axis of the nervous system, affecting the brain as well as the spinal canal and spinal cord," says Kristian Pajtler.

Pajtler works at the Hopp Children's Cancer Center in Heidelberg (KITZ) as a specialist for ependymomas.

"That kind of tumor is relatively resistant to chemotherapy. That makes treatment difficult and presents doctors with big challenges, especially as many of the tumors develop recidivism," says Pajtler. "And the problem is you can't always repeat radiotherapy."

Two doctors remove a brain tumor (picture-alliance/dpa/J. P. Kasper)

To avoid lasting damage, it's said that only the most experienced doctors remove brain tumors

It may be possible to repeat radiotherapy once or twice, says the researcher, but that option is limited. What follows then, for instance, is chemotherapy. And that is a lot for a kid to handle.

Difficult decisions

Operations get very difficult when tumors are located in important parts of the brain. Those areas include regions that control speech and movement, or those near the brain stem.

"The brain stem is important for all kinds of functions, such as breathing. That makes it difficult to perform a radical operation. Doctors have to be very careful and balance the neurological damage they risk against saving a person's life, and whether the risk of damage is too great," says Pajtler.

Preschool-age kids can develop significant neurocognitive deficiencies that lead to learning difficulties. It may take longer for them to learn things and they can forget what they have learnt quicker than other kids. So, it's possible that those other kids will make fun of them. And that can be an extra burden for children with cancer.  

Listen to audio 04:54

Improving cancer therapies for kids

No death sentence

A cancer diagnosis in children is not necessarily — what's termed colloquially — a death sentence. Pajtler says fatal cases are quite rare. If a surgeon can successfully remove a tumor, the chances of survival in children is about 75%.

"Among the more aggressive tumors, the survival chances are worse at about 40%. We try to develop various options for treatment in consultation with neurosurgeons and radiotherapists, but about 90% of patients in pediatric oncology receive a clearly standardized treatment," says Pajtler.

Read more: Just sick: it's after cancer treatment that kids get really ill

Danger of a relapse

Pajtler says that in some cases an ependymoma can recur up to 10 times.

Children with cancer in a hospital (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

Young cancer patients often surprise adults with their bravery

"That means the tumor is removed by operation, the children receive radiotherapy, and months or years later they have a relapse," he says, adding that the level or severity of the initial treatment is decisive here.

One of the most difficult procedures is the so-called R0 resection.

"That procedure aims to remove every last bit of a tumor, leaving no residual tumor cells," says Pajtler.

Read more: Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies after battle with cancer

Neurosurgeons and child cancer specialists need a lot of experience for an operation like that to be successful.

"So, we argue strongly for surgeons to carry out such operations only if they work in centers that see a lot of these tumor and where a lot of such operations are done," says Pajtler.

He says research, diagnosis and treatment should all take place at the same institute to ensure that new findings in research transfer quicker into treatment, and the other way around as well.

"That allows us to give children the most up-to-date treatment methods," Pajtler says.

Watch video 26:06

In Good Shape - Genetic Testing

It also gives researchers more access to clinical studies.

In the here and now

Living through operations, months of radiotherapy, chemotherapy, a constant sense of nausea, stomach pain, hair loss — it's hell. But kids can be very brave patients. They can live in the now, without worrying about yesterday or tomorrow. Pajtler says he sees it time and again.

"It's very interesting working with kids and also very nice," he says.

Pajtler says cancer treatments among kids are generally successful and recovery rates are relatively high, compared to those among adults. And kids make for very honest patients, too. "Their feedback can be very helpful, and also very tough," he says. "But when a child comes into the clinic and is happy to see you, that gives you a lot in return."

  • Paris Tour de France 2002 Lance Armstrong (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Lance Armstrong

    In 1996, then 25-year-old US road race cyclist Lance Armstrong was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which had also spread to his brain, lungs and abdomen. His doctors gave him little chance of survival, but he went on to win the Tour de France 7 straight years from 1999 to 2005. For years he denied doping claims, but in 2013 he admitted to the use of PEDs and was stripped of all of his titles.

  • USA Eishockey 2005 | Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Kostroun)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Mario Lemieux

    Mario Lemieux is seen as one of the best ice hockey players of all time, having scored 1,723 points in 915 regular season NHL games. Early in 1993, though, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. After undergoing two months of aggressive radiation treatments, Lemieux returned to the ice, scoring a goal and an assist in his first game back. He would go on to play eight more seasons in the NHL.

  • USA Los Angeles | Edna Campbell - Basketballspielerin (Getty Images/L. Blumenfeld)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Edna Campbell

    Edna Campbell became a symbol to survivors of breast cancer during a career in which she played for the Sacramento Monarchs as well as three other WNBA clubs, and the US national team. Since hanging up her sneakers in 2005 she has become a trained nurse and dedicated herself to helping others by founding "Breathe and Stretch," a health-restoration program for survivors of breast cancer.

  • USA Chicago | Chicago Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester vor Spiel gegen die Chicago White Sox (picture-alliance/Chicago Tribune/J. J. Kim)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Jon Lester

    In August 2006 then-Boston Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, for which he underwent chemotherapy. In December of the same year, he was found to be free of the disease, and returned to the mound the following spring. Not only did he get the win in the final game of Boston's 2007 World Series triumph, he also tossed a no-hitter the following season.

  • Cricket Pakistan - Australien in Brisbane (Getty Images/B. Kanaris)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Matthew Wade

    Long before his senior international career, Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 16. However, he was able to continue his career after being cleared of the disease following two rounds of chemotherapy. The left-handed batsman has represented his country in test matches, one-day internationals and in Twenty20 matches.

  • China Leichtathletik WM in Peking - Frauen 4x400 Staffellauf (Getty Images/A. Hassenstein)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Novlene Williams-Mills

    Jamaican runner Novlene Williams-Mills (left) competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics, winning a silver medal in the 4x400 meters relay - despite the fact that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After the London Games she underwent a mastectomy and a further operation. She has since won a number of medals, including silver in the 4x400 meters relay at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

  • Fußball Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt - Lazio Rom (Getty Images/AFP/D. Roland)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Marco Russ

    A routine doping test led to Eintracht Frankfurt defender Marco Russ being diagnosed with testicular cancer in May 2016. After undergoing therapy, he made his return to the pitch as a late sub during Frankfurt's German Cup quarterfinal match against Arminia Bielefeld in February 2017, which they won 1-0. He also appeared in the 2018 German Cup final, in which Frankfurt beat Bayern Munich 3-1.

  • Leichtathletik WM 2014 3000 Meter Hindernislauf Frauen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Antje Möldner-Schmidt

    German middle-distance runner Antje Möldner-Schmidt, who specializes in the 3,000-meters steeplechase, was diagnosed with a lymphoid cell disorder in 2010. After undergoing treatment and missing the entire 2010 season, she returned to competition at the 2011 German championships, where she finished fourth. She has since won both gold and silver medals at the European Athletics Championships.

  • Heiko Herrlich SSC Jahn Regensburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hangen)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Heiko Herrlich

    Former German international Heiko Herrlich was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in the autumn of 2000. Having undergone successful radiation therapy, Herrlich returned to action one year later. However the forward, who scored 75 goals in 258 appearances for Leverkusen, Mönchengladbach and Dortmund, never returned to his earlier form. He hung up his boots in 2004 to pursue coaching.

  • NFL 2018 - Steelers vs Bengals - James Conner (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/J. Pohuski)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    James Conner

    Running back James Conner's Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis came while he was rehabbing a torn MCL suffered in the opening game of the University of Pittsburgh's 2015 season. Following 12 rounds of chemotherapy, he was pronounced cancer free a few months later. Conner currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who made him their third-round pick (105th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft.

  • Deutschland 2. Fußball Bundesliga Benjamin Köhler von Union Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/Eibner-Pressefoto)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Benjamin Köhler

    More than half of Benjamin Köhler's appearances came with Eintracht Frankfurt in both the Bundesliga and the second division. It was after he had moved to Union Berlin that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in early 2015. Following treatment, he was declared cancer free six months later. He called time on his career at the then second-division side at the end of the 2016-17 season.

  • Max Taylor (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Filippov)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Max Taylor

    One of the latest athletes to have overcome testicular cancer is Manchester United prospect Max Taylor, who was diagnosed with it in mid-2018. The then-18-year-old underwent chemotherapy and surgery, and by last September was again healthy enough to resume training. Although he is yet to make his first team debut, he was on the bench for United's Europa League match in Kazakhstan in November.

  • Eishockey DEL Kölner Haie - Frankfurt Lions (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Heyder)

    Top sports stars who defied cancer

    Robert Müller

    In late 2006, Robert Müller was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Following surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, he returned to the ice in early 2007, but the tumor continued to grow was diagnosed as terminally ill. Müller made his last appearance for the Cologne Sharks in November 2008. Following his death six months later, Germany's top ice hockey league retired his No. 80.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


WWW links

WHO Central Nervous System Tumor Classification

Advertisement