Boxing Their Way to the Top

Born in Gambia, they lost their father at an early age and lived in abject poverty. They came to Germany at the age of nine with their mother, and were adopted by their stepfather. When they saw a movie about the Klitschkos on television, they knew that was what they wanted too. Both have since won several German championship titles and celebrated their first international successes. Now, the Olympics is within reach. But they still have to qualify. Because they’re not the only ones dreaming of boxing at the Olympics...