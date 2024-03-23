  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
SportsThe Gambia

Boxing Their Way to the Top

March 23, 2024

The Hansen twins share a dream. As boxers, they want to win gold medals at the Olympics! Assan and Ousainou's role models are the Klitschko brothers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e384

Born in Gambia, they lost their father at an early age and lived in abject poverty. They came to Germany at the age of nine with their mother, and were adopted by their stepfather. When they saw a movie about the Klitschkos on television, they knew that was what they wanted too. Both have since won several German championship titles and celebrated their first international successes. Now, the Olympics is within reach. But they still have to qualify. Because they’re not the only ones dreaming of boxing at the Olympics...

Skip next section More on Sports from Africa

More on Sports from Africa

77 eSports

Are eSports real Sports?

We delve into gaming and the e-sports world to understand just how e-sports culture is rising.
SportsMarch 21, 202402:19 min
Kenia Fußball Manufaktur

Kenyan sports brand employs more disabled workers

A Kenyan social enterprise has increased the number of people with disabilities working in its factory.
SportsAugust 28, 202301:32 min
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay celebrated by compatriots at the Tour de Suisse 2023

Black Africans underrepresented in cycling

An organization called "Team Africa Rising" is aiming to create opportunities for young people on the continent.
SportsJune 30, 202302:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Sports from around the world

More on Sports from around the world

Thumbnail Beitrag Sportsucht

Never enough - Beating exercise addiction

For Friederike sport was like a drug. We accompany Friederike on her way out of exercise addiction.
SportsMarch 22, 202412:00 min
77 mental strength in sport

Is sport a case of mind over matter?

Sport is not limited to muscle or endurance. Brain power and strategy are way more important in billiards and chess.
SportsMarch 19, 202403:15 min
A middle aged man with a gray beard and slicked back white hair, in a blue Oxford shirt

Ahmad Mohammed: From bodyguard to fashion designer

Ahmad Mohammed made a name for himself as Germany's best-known bodyguard. He's started his own sports label.
SportsFebruary 2, 202404:31 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm