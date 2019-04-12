 Bourbon whiskey barrels destroyed at Jim Beam US warehouse | News | DW | 03.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bourbon whiskey barrels destroyed at Jim Beam US warehouse

A Jim Beam warehouse in the US state of Kentucky has gone up in flames, destroying 45,000 barrels of bourbon. Environmental concerns focus on the state of a nearby river.

Fire at a Jim Beam warehouse, Kentucky

Fire has destroyed a warehouse in Kentucky containing 45,000 barrels of bourbon from the American brand Jim Beam, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fire, which began late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, was caused by a lightning strike according to some initial unconfirmed reports.

Read more: Irish whiskey renaissance: The 'water of life' flows again

The blaze destroyed thousands of barrels but is now under control.

Nearby creek 

Environmental officials were particularly concerned about spirits spilling into a nearby creek that flows into the Kentucky River, as a result of the incident.

John Mura, a spokesman for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, confirmed: "We do know there has been runoff enter the creek and it has made its way into the Kentucky River."

There were no reported injuries and Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler wished to allay fears regarding any potential environmental knock-on effects. 

He said: "The longer it burns the more of the distilled spirits burn with it. So when they go to put it out, there will be less contaminated runoff that goes into a drinking-water tributary."

Jim Beam Bottles

The company is confident the fire will not affect supplies of the finished product

The spirit manufacturer was quick to reassure consumers regarding possible empty shelves. Dan Cohen, a spokesman for parent company Beam Suntory, said: "Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers."

Emergency services used sandbags to contain the runoff and sprayed water on neighboring buildings, but not on the burning storage depot.

According to some onlookers, there was a strong smell of whiskey in the air surrounding the warehouse, which was 100 meters long and several stories tall.

Watch video 01:37

Can Germans conquer whisky?

jsi/se (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Japan's Suntory completes buyout of Jim Beam maker

Japan's Suntory Holdings has announced it's finalized the takeover of Beam Inc. in the US, the company behind Jim Beam bourbon. The deal will secure the Japanese a foothold in the American liquor market. (01.05.2014)  

Irish whiskey renaissance: The 'water of life' flows again

Ireland was once the world's dominant whiskey producer, but years of decline saw it almost disappear. However, a major distilling revival has gathered pace over the last decade and shows little sign of abating. (12.04.2019)  

Wildfire moves through former military training center in Germany

The fire engulfed parts of the former Lübtheen military training ground, which is littered with old munitions. The largest wildfire in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's history has been brought under control. (03.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Can Germans conquer whisky?  

Related content

Dublin Whiskey | Alte Flaschen irischer Whisky

Irish whiskey renaissance: The 'water of life' flows again 12.04.2019

Ireland was once the world's dominant whiskey producer, but years of decline saw it almost disappear. However, a major distilling revival has gathered pace over the last decade and shows little sign of abating.

Schule Schießerei Kentucky

Kentucky high school shooting leaves two dead, dozens injured 23.01.2018

The attack by a student is the first fatal school shooting in the US since the beginning of the year. The suspected shooter opened fire shortly before the start of morning classes.

Aluminium Aluminiumbarren

EU prepares response to possible US tariffs 20.02.2018

The European Commission is mulling concrete counter-measures, should the United States impose high tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, newspaper reports have indicated. Brussels has no intention to just sit still.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  