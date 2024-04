04/03/2024 April 3, 2024

Botswana's president has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany, after Berlin warned it might limit the import of hunting trophies. Botswana has one of the world's largest elephant populations, and conservation efforts have caused their numbers to swell. It says a ban on hunting trophies could impoverish some Botswanans. DW's Phemelo Ramasu has more on the elephant-sized dispute.