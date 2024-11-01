Botswana: President Masisi concedes defeat

Partial results showed the ruling party trailing in fourth place after six decades in power. The opposition UDC party is expected to win.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the general election Friday, marking an end to his party's 58 year rule.

The final results are yet to be announced, but the main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) was in the lead, with the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the fourth place according to partial results.

Several local media reports said the BDP had lost by a landslide, citing results from 36 out of 61 constituencies. A party needs to win 31 constituencies to get a majority in Botswana. The UDC had 25 seats.

"I concede the election. I am proud of our democratic processes. Although I wanted a second term, I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process," Masisi told reporters early in the morning.

Duma Boko is poised to become the next president. Image: MONIRUL BHUIYAN/AFP

Masisi looks forward to 'cheering on' successor

Opposition leader Duma Boko is poised to become the next president of Botswana. Masisi said he had called Boko to concede.

Boko, 54, is a lawyer and has previously contested the elections in 2014 and 2019.

"I look forward to attending the coming inauguration and cheering on my successor. He will enjoy my support," Masisi added.

Botswana gained independence from Britain in 1966. Since then, the BDP has dominated national politics for nearly 60 years.

The southern African nation is one of the continent's most stable democracies. It is the second largest producer of diamonds in the world.

However, as global demand for diamonds has slumped, the economy has suffered. The unemployment rate has risen to more than 27%.

Masisi has received a lot of criticism for not doing enough to diversify the economy.

tg/kb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

