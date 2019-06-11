 Botswana decriminalizes gay sex | News | DW | 11.06.2019

News

Botswana decriminalizes gay sex

The country's High Court has overturned a colonial-era law with British roots that could punish people with up to seven years in prison. Botswana's president had also signaled his support for a change in a recent speech.

Pedestrian crossing traffic lights in Munich, Germany, showing same sex couples instead of a single figure. Archive image from 01.06.2016. (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Botswana joined a number of other African countries in legalizing gay sex on Tuesday.

The ruling was met with approval by human rights group Amnesty International claiming it was "a victory in the battle for equality and freedom to love whoever you choose."

Read more: Botswana government loses battle to ban gay group

Muleya Mwananyanda, deputy director of the group for southern Africa, also hoped the judgement would have a continental knock on effect. "This court decision marks an exciting new era of acceptance, which should inspire other African countries to follow suit," she said.

jsi/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

