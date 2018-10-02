 Boson predictor Peter Higgs: a fundamentally modest physicist | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.05.2019

A Scientist's Life

Boson predictor Peter Higgs: a fundamentally modest physicist

They called it the God particle and then the "elusive" one. But they found the Higgs boson in the end. And British physicist and Nobel Laureate Peter Higgs has lived to see the impact of his science.

Nobel Laureate and theoretical physicist, Professor Peter Higgs (Reuters)

Theoretical physics must be a lonely calling. 

There you are, driven to discover and explain the universe. You've got people around you, a team of disciples, all following a similar ideology.  

An assumption. Hypothesis. Or prediction.   

But there's no way of knowing whether what you see, or this thing you think could there if only the technology would let you see it, is... indeed there. Until you prove it.

And even your own science community needs convincing. 

Watch video 01:19

Nobel Prize for 'God particle' discoverers

You would have to be a visionary. Or a true believer. Which is ironic. In physics. Where everything began with a bang, rather than the words "In the beginning..." 

Someone like Peter Higgs. The British theoretical physicist and Nobel Laureate is known for predicting the existence of a very special, fundamental element of the known universe.  

The God particle. Or "Higgs boson." 

Read more: Englert, Higgs win 2013 Nobel Physics Prize

Higgs turns 90 on May 29. 

"After graduating from King's College London in 1950, Peter was interested in doing a PhD in elementary particle physics," recalls Sir David Wallace, who did his own PhD under Higgs in Edinburgh in the 1960s. "But Peter was advised against it by the theoretical chemist Charles Coulson. Coulson told him it was very difficult to make any impact in that area." 

Higgs started his PhD under Coulson and was later supervised by Christopher Longuet-Higgins. And, luckily, this route led him to eventually make an incredible impact.  

Read more: CERN director general says the work starts now

Somehow, he's managed to remain modest about it all.

Watch video 02:04

What is a hadron collider?

"He didn't self-promote," Wallace wrote in an email to DW. "He was probably one of the last people in the physics community to refer to his predicted particle as 'the Higgs boson.'"   

A 'capstone' boson

You get the sense Higgs knows he's been lucky, too.

Other theoretical physicists, such as German-born Nobel Laureate, Albert Einstein, are not so lucky.

Einstein's theories of relativity gave us ideas about the warping of spacetime, black holes and gravitational waves. But he died long before those fundamental propositions about the universe could be proved or disproved.

Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein pictured in about 1935 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein predicted gravitational waves about 100 years before scientists had the technology to detect and prove their existence

But Higgs has lived to see his theory proved.

The Higgs boson — or God Particle — is described as an elementary particle in the Standard Model of particle physics. 

"Its discovery was the 'capstone' for the standard model of particle physics," wrote Sir Martin Rees, UK astrophysicist and Astronomer Royal, to DW.

The Standard Model describes some of the basic forces that hold the universe together. In that sense, it is anything but basic. It is quite fundamental.

Experiments at CERN in Geneva showed how particle collisions behaved and in this case the decay of a Higgs boson (2012 CERN)

Experiments at CERN in Geneva showed how particle collisions behaved and in this case the decay of a Higgs boson

And, alas, a little too complicated to explain here.

What's 50 years in science?

It was in the 1960s that Higgs, and his colleagues Robert Brout and François Englert first started work on a theory known as the Brout-Englert-Higgs mechanism, and later the "Higgs field." Out of that came the Higgs boson. 

They wanted to explain why some particles have mass and why others do not — and for those that do, how they get their mass.

Read more: Gravitational waves: 'Discovery that shook the world' wins 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics

It's complicated. 

Physics can be a real rabbit warren of ideas when you get started.

 

Nobel Laureates Francois Englert (L) and Peter Higgs (R) chat at a press at CERN in 2012 where the elusive Higgs boson fundamental particle was detected (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/GettyImages)

Peter Higgs was just one of many scientists who tried to explain how particles got mass. Here is Higgs (L) with fellow Nobel Laureate Francois Englert in 2012

So, we'll focus on only one aspect of the problem for the purpose of this piece: It took decades for scientists to observe the Higgs boson in an experiment. 

It was dubbed the "elusive" particle.

Until one day when, long after Higgs' retirement from active teaching in 1996, scientists at CERN shouted "Oh, my God, it's the God Particle!" 

Or words to that effect. 

"The fact it took nearly 50 years has a lesson for the future," says Rees. "Even if current speculative ideas about dark matter, strings, etcetera, are correct, it may be many decades before experiments and instrumentalists have the capability to test those ideas."

Ideas collide

There's no doubting that the entire scientific community felt the excitement at CERN when its then-director general, Professor Rolf-Dieter Heuer, revealed that they had detected a new particle "consistent" with a Higgs boson.

Physicist Professor Rolf-Dieter Heuer was CERN director general from 2009-2015 (2012 CERN)

Particle physicist Rolf-Dieter Heuer was CERN director general from 2009 to 2012. They day they detected the Higgs boson was a "career highlight"

It was a bit like a pathologist describing a murder scene on CSI Geneva ("Bruising consistent with... two particles colliding"). 

But having waited so many years, it's understandable that they should want to be cautious. Until they had confirmed its existence, which they did in 2013.

"It was undoubtedly one of the highlights of my career, and it was fantastic that we had Peter Higgs and François Englert with us that day," Heuer told us in an email.

Read more: European XFEL: First images of the X-ray laser inspire researchers

Carl Hagan and Gerry Guralnik were also there, he recalls. Hagan and Guralnik, along with Tom Kibble, had reached similar conclusions in the 1960s to Brout, Englert and Higgs. So that was a coming together of its own kind.

But back to July 4, 2012.

"It was a day full of emotion," says Heuer. "Who can forget the image of Peter wiping a tear from his eye and declaring that he felt privileged to have lived to see the day?"

CERN director general Professor Fabiola Gianotti (imago/Xinhua)

CERN director general Dr. Fabiola Gianotti says the Higgs boson is "unique" and that it remains "quite mysterious"

Sounds like he really knew he was one of the lucky ones. 

"It's what he said next, though, that is a true indicator of the kind of person he is," says Heuer. "When pressed by the media, he declined to comment, saying that this was a day to celebrate the experiments rather than the theory. Well, Peter, today is a day to celebrate you: Happy Birthday!"

And we wish him a happy birthday, too. Although he may be too modest to accept our congratulations. 

No airs, no graces...

That is the kind of man Higgs seems to be: Science first, scientist second.

Perhaps that's why he turned down a knighthood in 1999, reportedly saying that it would have been "premature" and that he didn't want "any sort of title."

British physicist Peter Higgs sits in front of a wall with famous equations, E=mc2, written on it (picture-alliance/dpa)

Peter Higgs seems quite modest despite his achievements. He is happy to appear smaller as a scientist than the science itself

But he did accept his Nobel Prize in 2013. Higgs shared the Prize in Physics with François Englert, who had taken a position as a member of the Institute for Quantum Studies at Chapman University. Robert Brout had died a year before the Higgs boson discovery was revealed.

  • The entrance above ALICE at CERN Photo: Fabian Schmidt/ DW)

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Pictures of particles

    The ALICE detector, owned by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) - is located more than 90 meters underneath this colorful building in Geneva. ALICE is a huge digital camera capable of photographing even the smallest building blocks of the universe - the components of an atom's nucleus.

  • CERN: Atlas Blue helmets Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Helmets required

    In addition to ALICE, three other detector cameras, named ATLAS, CMS, and LHCb, keep a record of particle collisions at the LHC. To see them you have to go deep below the rock of the French and Swiss Alps.

  • CMS collision events at 7 TeV: candidate ZZ to 4e Real CMS proton-proton collisions events in which 4 high energy electrons (red towers) are observed. The event shows characteristics expected from the decay of a Higgs boson but is also consistent with background Standard Model physics processes. Prepared for EPS HEP 2011 Conference. CMS-PHO-EVENTS-2011-008 -7 https://cdsweb.cern.ch/record/1378102 © 2011 CERN, for the benefit of the CMS Collaboration

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Did puny particles follow the Big Bang?

    When protons or lead ions smash together at the speed of light the smallest elementary particles are released - and this is what it looks like to the CMS detector. Scientists believe our universe was created from such particles in the first billionth of a second after the Big Bang.

  • CERN: LHC pipe Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    On track at high speed

    This is where lead ions and hydrogen protons are accelerated. They fly through a vacuum tube with the energy of a speeding train and are kept on track by massive electromagnets. The pipe has a circumference of 27 kilometers and can be accessed through the four large detectors where the particle collisions take place.

  • CERN: LHC cooling Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    The world’s largest fridge

    The electromagnets that keep the particle beam on track are made of superconducting inductors. The cables must be kept at a chilly minus 271.3 degrees Celsius (minus 456 Fahrenheit) so they no longer have any electrical resistance. To cool them down, the collider sends a whole lot of liquid helium through the pipes.

  • CERN: LHC electromagnet Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Precise magnets

    The LHC is not a perfect circle but instead consists of long straight stretches interrupted by curves, where magnets redirect the beam. The electromagnets are extremely precise. Just before a collision they focus the beam in exactly the angle so that the probability of two particles colliding is very high. The clash then happens right in the middle of the detector.

  • CERN: entry tunnel to the ALICE detector Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Built like a ship in a bottle

    The detectors are as big as multi-level houses. But they all had to be brought into the mountain in smaller parts through narrow shafts like this one. Underneath it is a gigantic cavern where ALICE was put together.

  • Interior view of the ALICE detector at CERN Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    8,000 photos per second

    This is the ALICE detector when it is opened for maintenance. When in operation, ion beams collide in its center. New particles are created, flying off in different directions through several layers of silicon chips, similar to the sensors of a digital camera. The chips and other detectors record the particles' routes. ALICE can capture 1.25 gigabytes of digital data each second.

  • CERN: one of ALICE's electromagnets Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Electromagnets make particles identifiable

    This blue chunk is another huge electromagnet, an important part of the ALICE detector. It creates a field making it possible to identify particles that are created during the high-speed collisions. Scientists study the direction the new particles travel. For instance, they can determine whether particles were neutral or positively or negatively charged.

  • Interior view of CERN's Atlas detector photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Wings to catch a muon

    The ATLAS detector has a special gauge, the so-called muon spectrometer, which lies outside the detector’s heart, just like large wings. With these wings a heavy relative of the electrons - the muon - can be caught. Muons are difficult to find because they only exist for two millionths of a second.

  • Part of the ATLAS control room at CERN Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Watching from a safe distance

    All detectors have a control room, just like this one for ATLAS. Once the collider is in operation, no one is allowed to stay inside the underground facilities. An out of control proton beam can melt 500 kilograms of copper and escaped helium could cause frostbite and suffocation. The particle stream could even create radioactivity.

  • CERN: server room Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    What to do with the data?

    The detectors deliver data 40 million times per second. But because not all collisions are interesting for scientists, the data has to be filtered. In the end, no more than 100 interesting particle collisions per second remain. That’s still more than 700 megabytes of data per second - about what fits on a commercial CD. All data initially lands here in CERN’s data processing center.

  • CERN: a robot grabs tapes in the archive Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    A global computer network

    CERN produces an amount of data per year that if it were stored on CD, the pile would be 20 kilometers high. Even though such a tape library can hold a lot of data, it is still not enough. So the data are distributed worldwide. More than 200 universities and research institutes have created a worldwide CERN computer network with their data processing centers.

  • CERN: Server room Photo: Fabian Schmidt

    Huge digital cameras record tiny particles

    Data for everyone

    Particle physicists from around the world have access to CERN data. The center sees itself as a service provider for universities and institutes conducting basic research. A common project for everyone's benefit.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt / asb


"The mechanism that Brout, Englert and Higgs described in landmark papers in 1964 has been a guiding thread of experimental particle physics for decades," said CERN's serving director general, Professor Fabiola Gianotti, in an email. "It is a triumph of theory and its confirmation by the ATLAS and CMS experiments [at CERN] were a monumental achievement in experimental physics."

Read more: 10 or so things you should know about Albert Einstein and his theories of relativity

And she hints at a certain lasting mystique as well.

"The Higgs particle has been described in many ways. It's unique and is still quite mysterious. It will continue to play a central role in physics exploration in the future. Happy Birthday, Peter, and many happy returns!"

