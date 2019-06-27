 Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris Bataclan attacks | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris Bataclan attacks

Dresden prosecutors say a Bosnian man linked to the 2015 attacks on the Bataclan nightclub in Paris is under arrest in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state. An extradition to Belgium is being considered.

A memorial to the Paris terror attacks, one year on, on 11.11.2016. (picture alliance/dpa/M. Christians)

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been arrested on a European warrant issued by Belgium, German prosecutors said Thursday.

German federal police and prosecutors in Dresden, the capital of Saxony state, said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a week ago in neighboring Saxony-Anhalt state.

The unnamed man was accused of "abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," they said in a joint statement.

A court in Merseberg, Saxony-Anhalt, had ordered him be held in custody, said regional prosecutors, adding that they were considering his extradition to Belgium.

Sought by Belgium

On November 13, 2015, gunmen linked to the Islamic State (IS) group killed a total of 130 people during synchronized attacks on Paris' Bataclan music and nightclub, outside its national Stade de France stadium and at several cafes.

Responsibility for those attacks — allegedly coordinated from Brussels — was claimed at the time by IS, then holding swathes of Syria and Iraq

Further attacks claimed by IS in the Belgian capital in March 2016 killed 32 people. 

Traced during separate probe

German media reports said the suspect was traced during a separate weapons control investigation against two Bosnians conducted by Dresden prosecutors and federal BKA police.

BKA commandos arrested the suspect at Bad Dürrenberg, south of Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, on the night of last Thursday, June 20.

cw,ipj/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Islamic State' defeated in Syria: US-backed Syrian forces

US-backed Kurdish forces say they have liberated the last enclave held by "Islamic State" militants in eastern Syria. But Germany's foreign minister warned the world not to celebrate too soon. (23.03.2019)  

Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam found guilty of attempted murder in separate Brussels trial

Salah Abdeslam, the last remaining suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, has been found guilty of attempted terrorist murder in a separate trial in Brussels. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. (23.04.2018)  

Survivors return as Sting reopens Bataclan concert hall in Paris

Scores of traumatized survivors have revisited the reopened Bataclan concert hall in Paris one year after terrorists killed 90 at a rock concert. British singer Sting told the crowd that "nothing comes from violence." (13.11.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Wolfhagen-Istha Regierungspräsident Walter Lübcke erschossen Polizei

Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing 27.06.2019

Two men have reportedly been arrested for supplying weapons to the suspect who has confessed to killing Walter Lübcke. His confession apparently included information about his weapons and how he procured them.

Suspect arrested in Luebcke murder case 17.06.2019

Police in Germany have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a regional politician known for his pro-migrant views. German media have quoted unnamed sources saying the suspect could have ties to far-right groups.

Deutschland | Gedenken an Walter Lübcke auf dem Hessentag

Suspect in German politician's murder confesses 26.06.2019

The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  